Enables Atlas to gain investment management operational efficiencies and better manage risk

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Responsible Investors, one of the first hedge fund managers to concentrate exclusively on impact investing, has enhanced its technology by implementing a cloud-based portfolio and order management solution from global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR). This tech enhancement will help Atlas Responsible Investors drive middle-office operational efficiencies, enable the management of multiple asset classes and better manage risk.

"We run a number of different strategies, namely long-short equity and long-only, together with tailored managed accounts. To centralize our operations as much as possible, we had to implement a customizable solution," said Quentin Dumortier, Atlas Responsible Investors' founder and CIO. "We're strongly committed to ESG investing, and the degree to which we can customize our views for all our strategies, along with the ability to support multiple asset classes, made Broadridge's portfolio management solution the standout choice for us."

"The demand continues to grow among investment management firms for integrated platforms, and we're pleased to be able to provide Atlas with a solution to meet their unique needs and help them excel in their pursuit to align capital with purpose," said Mike Sleightholme, president of Asset Management Solutions, Broadridge. "As the needs of our clients have evolved, our portfolio management suite has grown in lock-step to support an increasingly complex industry."

The Broadridge portfolio management suite provides an integrated approach to modeling and executing trades and real-time tracking of portfolios, supporting firms' compliance and operations. The solution enables teams across the front, middle and back office to all work off of the same data set, and yet still supports customization for an individual user's requirements. Firms choose Broadridge's portfolio management suite to help drive business transformation, optimize efficiency, accelerate product innovation, maximize data accuracy and visibility, and navigate risk.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

