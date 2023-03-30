As business returns to normal after recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, enterprises in Europe are seeking innovative, cost-effective ways to combine mainframe dependability with the flexibility of the cloud, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Mainframes — Services and Solutions report for Europe finds that an increased focus on updated IT infrastructure and digital transformation has led to a corresponding acceleration in the mainframe modernization services market.

Although many companies still depend on them for reliability, availability and security, mainframes can be an albatross when it comes to innovation, the report says. Many European enterprises find they are unable to respond rapidly to the deployment of new or updated products.

Enterprises that are still running mainframes recognize the need to update their legacy applications and connect them to cloud-based technologies.

“When it comes to mainframe modernization, advanced enterprises have two basic options: migrate or adapt,” said Anna Medkouri, partner, ISG EMEA region. “They can move their legacy applications to the cloud or update those applications using APIs, microservices and DevOps, depending on the business case.”

Consulting and professional service providers are supplying solutions to optimize and modernize mainframe systems by automating processes, analyzing and updating application code and deploying DevOps, the report says.

In the past, European enterprises have frequently relied on smaller IT providers, often with a local presence and an ability to provide specialists who speak the same language, the report says. Yet despite this multilingual environment, there is only one language that truly matters in the mainframe world: COBOL.

Although mainframe clients are struggling with this limitation as the costs of hardware acquisition, maintenance and software licensing all increase, the growth of the mainframe modernization market has introduced opportunities for innovation, automation and consolidation, the report says.

“European enterprises are concerned about finding IT talent that is capable of maintaining and managing their legacy systems,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “This has led to an increased demand for third-party service providers who can help to close the skills gap.”

The report also explores other developments in the European mainframe market, including a growing trend to automate both the migration and testing processes, using artificial intelligence and machine-language-based technologies.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Mainframes — Services and Solutions report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 47 providers across five quadrants: Mainframe Modernization Services, Mainframe Application Modernization and Transformation Services, Mainframe as a Service (MFaaS), Mainframe Operations and Mainframe Application Modernization Software.

The report names TCS as a Leader in four quadrants, while Atos, Capgemini, Infosys and Kyndryl are named Leaders in three quadrants each. Cognizant, DXC Technology, HCLTech and Wipro are named Leaders in two quadrants each. Accenture, Advanced, Avanade (Asysco), AWS, Fujitsu, Google, Heirloom, Micro Focus, TmaxSoft and T-Systems are named Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, HCLTech is named as a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants. Atos, DXC Technology and mLogica are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from FreeSoft.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Mainframes — Services and Solutions report for Europe is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005270/en/