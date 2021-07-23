PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. ("Caribou" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRBU) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Caribou investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Caribou common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about July 23, 2021; and/or (b) Caribou securities between July 23, 2021, and December 9, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/caribou-biosciences-class-action-submission-form?prid=37525&wire=4

CRBU investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the treatment effect of the Company's product candidate, CB-010, was not as durable as defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, CB-010's clinical and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, documents issued in connection with Caribou's initial public offer and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Caribou during the relevant time frame, you have until April 11, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crbu-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-caribou-biosciences-inc-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301779380.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP