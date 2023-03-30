Kathleen+Balderrama has officially assumed her position as Group Head for Alliant+Capital+%28%26ldquo%3BAlliant%26rdquo%3B%29, the 6th largest LIHTC syndicator in the United States. She takes over for Shawn+Horwitz and oversees LIHTC production, acquisitions, and asset management for the Alliant team. Taking the helm after nearly 10 years with the organization, Balderrama has nearly two decades of LIHTC and affordable housing experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005195/en/

Kathleen Balderrama (Photo: Business Wire)

“Katie has been constantly expanding her role with the organization, digging into the business functions, and most recently creating exciting plans for our growth. We are thrilled to have such a dynamic leader at the helm of our Alliant team,” said Sheri+Thompson, Affordable Housing and Investment Management executive vice president at Walker & Dunlop. “Her background as an attorney and her deep understanding of the Affordable Equity market greatly enhance our affordable team capabilities and make her uniquely qualified for this role.”

Before joining Alliant, Balderrama practiced complex business litigation, including affordable housing, real estate, and securities litigation at international law firms Mayer Brown LLP and Crowell & Moring LLP. Her practice focused on complex financial cases such as securities, corporate, partnership, fiduciary disputes, class actions, and intellectual property litigation.

“We have spent the last year collaborating and exchanging information with our Walker & Dunlop colleagues. Our expanded and integrated platform is now better able to serve the needs of our investors and developers as we continue to tackle the important issue of the national housing crisis,” said Horwitz. “I look forward to seeing Katie thrive in her new role in leading the team and I am confident that the team will continue to make a difference and exceed all expectations.”

Walker & Dunlop is working to achieve its five-year goal of $60 billion in cumulative affordable housing finance by the end of 2025. Well on their way to reaching this goal, the affordable team originated $20.4 billion of affordable and workforce housing financing over the past two years through FHA, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and capital markets sources. Today, Alliant’s portfolio exceeds $14 billion in assets under management and has provided housing for over 400,000 low-income families, seniors, and veterans. Combined with Walker & Dunlop's affordable housing financing and sales solutions, the partnership is a market-leading affordable housing platform that addresses the financing, sale, and preservation of affordable housing nationwide. To learn more about our capabilities and financing options, visit our website.

Walker+%26amp%3B+Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

