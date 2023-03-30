WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genelux Corporation ( GNLX) (“Genelux” or “the Company”), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types, today announced that it will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) opening bell on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 to commemorate its initial public offering, which occurred in January.



“We are honored to be a Nasdaq-listed company, and our team is thrilled to be ringing the opening bell. This is an exciting time for Genelux as we take important steps to realize our goal of building a leading immunotherapy company. We appreciate the continued support of all our stakeholders as we take strides designed to unleash the power of our platform,” said Thomas Zindrick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genelux.

The Nasdaq opening bell ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City, New York. To view the broadcast, please visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony. Videos and photos during and following the ceremony will be shared on Nasdaq’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter. Genelux will also share the event across social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, and on Twitter @Genelux_Corp.

About Genelux Corporation

Genelux is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec), is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus (VACV), a stable DNA virus with a large engineering capacity. The core of Genelux’s discovery and development efforts revolves around the company's proprietary CHOICE™ platform from which the Company has developed an extensive library of isolated and engineered oncolytic vaccinia virus immunotherapeutic product candidates, including Olvi-Vec. For more information please visit www.genelux.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expect,” “may,” “plan” or “will”. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements related to whether we will realize our goal of building a leading immunotherapy company. Such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These and other risks are identified under the caption “Risk Factors” in Genelux’s registration statement for its initial public offering and other filings subsequently made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Genelux does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

