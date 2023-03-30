The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, announces the appointment of Denise Dignam as President, Chemours Titanium Technologies and Chemical Solutions, effective April 1, 2023. Chemours will promote Gerardo Familiar to succeed Ms. Dignam as President, Chemours Advanced Performance Materials.

“Chemours is fortunate to have tremendous internal talent from which to draw in order to fill these key leadership positions,” said Mark Newman, Chemours President and Chief Executive Officer. “Both Denise and Gerardo are proven leaders who have helped to drive strong business performance and embrace our passion for producing critical chemistries that are innovative, responsibly manufactured, and play an essential role in a more sustainable economy.”

Denise Dignam brings more than 30 years of chemical industry experience to her new role leading Chemours’ largest business segment and Chemical Solutions business. Her expertise spans commercialization, sales, marketing, strategy, supply chain, and operations. She was named to lead the Advanced Performance Materials (APM) segment in 2021 and under her leadership, the segment achieved record Net Sales, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. During her tenure, APM has accelerated growth initiatives in clean energy and advanced electronics, announced strategic partnerships and initiatives in North America and Europe, and reshaped the product portfolio from advanced materials to performance solutions to drive long term growth.

Gerardo Familiar has more than two decades of experience in the chemicals sector. He is currently general manager for the Chemours hydrogen venture where he has been central to accelerating Chemours’ growth initiatives in clean energy and hydrogen solutions. Prior to that, he led Global Strategy, Marketing, and Regulatory Affairs for Thermal & Specialized Solutions (TSS). In his time with Chemours, Mr. Familiar was also Investor Relations director, and served simultaneously as president of Chemours Mexico and Latin Americas business director for both the APM and TSS segments. He was previously global business director for the Teflon™ business, held several sales and marketing positions within the fluorinated chemistries segments. And he spent almost ten years as a consultant focused on business strategy, process improvement and value-based management.

Mr. Newman added, “As I reflect on the strength of our three businesses and the depth and diversity of our leadership team, I am excited about Chemours' ability to continue delivering significant value to our stakeholders in the coming years.”

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Teflon™, Viton™, Nafion™, and Krytox™. The company has approximately 6,600 employees and 29 manufacturing sites serving approximately 2,900 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

