CONYERS, Ga., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (

LGIH, Financial) today announced the opening of a new community in the Atlanta, Georgia market, Avondale North.

Avondale North by LGI Homes is located in Conyers, a quaint town on the southeast side of Atlanta. Here, homeowners will enjoy exploring the small town atmosphere, as well as the surrounding areas. Just ten minutes from the community is Old Town Conyers, an entertainment district and popular TV show filming site. Homebuyers will enjoy all of this while still having easy access to downtown Atlanta.

LGI Homes at Avondale North provides homeowners with all the amenities the modern family is searching for. Families can look forward to creating memories that last a lifetime in the community park complete with a children’s playground and a pavilion with a grill. When the kids are looking for a place to cool off, there will be no better place than the neighborhood splash pad. Homebuyers can grab their neighbors and start a game on the multi-use field or the half-court sports court. Every day is a new adventure at Avondale North!

Avondale North offers an array of brand-new, one- and two-story homes. Here, there are five spacious floor plans ranging from three to four bedrooms with two to two and a half bathrooms. Each new home comes equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ interior package, with upgrades including granite countertops, a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and professional front yard landscaping, all at no additional cost. Paired with these spectacular upgrades, the floor plan lineup also showcases spacious family rooms, chef-ready kitchens, and open-concept layouts.

New homes at Avondale North are priced from the low-$300s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 888-6481 ext 533 or visit LGIHomes.com/AvondaleNorth.

About LGI Homes, Inc.
LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rachel Eaton
(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67311b75-95b7-46dd-8371-8263e789c7ae

