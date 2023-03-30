Americold Opens Facility Expansion in Barcelona, Spain

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ATLANTA, GA., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust (: COLD), a global leader in temperature-controlled warehouses and logistics for the food industry, today announced the grand opening of its facility expansion in Santa Perpetua Barcelona, Spain. The expansion adds 11 loading bays and 12,000 pallet positions bringing greater capacity in temperature-controlled products and services to customers in the region.

“We continue to expand our operations in support of our customers’ needs. This Barcelona expansion reflects our most recent investment in expanding our global presence and fulfilling our mission to help our customers feed the world,” said George Chappelle, Chief Executive Officer at Americold.

The new facility, which is holding a grand opening ceremony today, is located on Poligono Industrial La Torre del Rector Calle, Santa Perpetua, Barcelona. With this expansion, the Santa Perpetua facility now has over 20,000 pallet positions offering storage for frozen, chilled, and ambient produce. The facility also provides order preparation, transportation, and a large variety of value-added services to serve customers in Spain and across Europe. This is one of four Americold facilities in Spain; other facilities include Valencia, Algeciras, and Palau.

About Americold

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisitions, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.4 billion cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors, and retailers to consumers. Visit www.americold.com for more information.

Media Contact

Angie Hansen
678.427.2404
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5MzcxMCM1NDc2OTA3IzIxOTAwMDQ=
Americold-Realty-Trust.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.