Seven Domino's Pizza Locations Join Consumers Energy in Powering Electric Vehicle Commitment in Michigan

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JACKSON, Mich., March 23, 2023

JACKSON, Mich., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is providing rebates for electric vehicle (EV) chargers at seven Domino's Pizza locations in west and mid-Michigan that will serve customers with electric vehicles. The energy provider is working today with over 50 Michigan-based businesses, schools and hospitals making the generational shift to clean, carbon-free transportation.

consumers_energy_logo_Logo.jpg

"We are thrilled to see Domino's Pizza take a leadership role and provide an example for others as they upgrade their fleet across Michigan with electric vehicles," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's vice president of customer experience. "Like other Michigan businesses, Domino's is showing that EVs protect the planet and are a sound business decision."

Consumers Energy provided rebates and expertise help to install EV chargers at each of the seven Domino's locations through its PowerMIFleet program. PowerMIFleet helps fleet owners and operators reduce operating costs, eliminate emissions and simplify vehicle maintenance by transitioning to electric vehicles.

The Domino's locations are:

  • 1380 Wright Ave. in Alma
  • 3928 Plainfield Ave. NE in Grand Rapids
  • 120 S. Dexter St. in Ionia
  • 314 Baldwin St. in Jenison
  • 706 S. Mission St. in Mount Pleasant
  • 101 N. Clinton Ave. in St. Johns
  • 3596 Clyde Park Ave. SW in Wyoming

"Domino's is excited to lead the charge when it comes to pizza delivery," said Eric Arntson, franchise owner of the Domino's Pizza locations. "Using EVs makes sense as vehicle technology continues to evolve. We're beyond thrilled to offer electric delivery to customers and reduce our environmental impact, one delivery at a time."

Domino's Pizza is rolling out electric vehicles across the country. The company plans to have nearly 900 EVs nationwide by the end of this year, including 24 at its seven Michigan locations Consumers Energy is powering.

Consumers Energy is working to power 1 million EVs in the Michigan communities it serves by 2030.

Consumers Energy is fueling the EV transformation in other ways. It has provided over 3,000 incentives and rebates for EV charging across Michigan, and is working to install 200 more public and overnight chargers by next year.

Learn more: ConsumersEnergy.com/EV

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan
Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

favicon.png?sn=DE49941&sd=2023-03-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seven-dominos-pizza-locations-join-consumers-energy-in-powering-electric-vehicle-commitment-in-michigan-301779456.html

SOURCE Consumers Energy

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE49941&Transmission_Id=202303230600PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE49941&DateId=20230323
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.