Proceeds to Drill Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo Project in Utah, USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Further to the March 21, 2023 News Release the company announces a partial completion of the non-brokered private placement. Proceeds of $2,647,793.00 were raised through the issuance of 10,581,174 units. Applicable hold period will apply. The financing is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release and related texts and images on BCM Resource Corporation website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

