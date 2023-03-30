CI Global Asset Management Announces Securityholder Approval of Mutual Fund Merger

1 hours ago
CI+Global+Asset+Management(“CI GAM”) announces that securityholders of CI+Global+Equity+Income+Private+Pool+Class (“the Fund”) have approved its merger into CI+Global+Concentrated+Equity+Private+Pool.

The merger will be implemented after the close of business on or about April 14, 2023. The merger proposal was first+announced in January 2023 and was approved yesterday at the securityholder meeting.

The costs and expenses associated with the merger are being borne by CI GAM, not the funds. The merger will result in a taxable disposition for investors holding units of the Fund outside of registered plans.

The Independent Review Committee of the Fund reviewed the proposed merger with respect to potential conflict of interest matters and provided its positive recommendation, having determined that the changes achieve a fair and reasonable result for the Fund.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $389.4 billion in assets as of February 28, 2023.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase mutual funds managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Every effort has been made to ensure that the material contained in this document is accurate at the time of publication. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2023. All rights reserved.

Rating:
