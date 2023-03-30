Henry Schein to Host Pre-conference Program at the 2023 ADSO Annual Summit

In collaboration with the Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO), Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced that it will present a pre-conference program on Tuesday, March 28 from 2:30 – 5:30 pm at the 2023 ADSO Annual Summit.

Open to all registered attendees for ADSO’s Annual Summit, Henry Schein’s program is titled “Innovative Solutions for Unprecedented Times: How to Harness the Power of People, Community, and Technology Products and Services to Supercharge Your Practice.” It will feature impactful presentations and panel discussions from key leaders from across the Company, including Stanley Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. Mr. Bergman will be joined by Jeannie Diefenderfer, Chief Executive Officer of the Higher Ambition Leadership Alliance, to discuss how group practices can harness the power of a purpose-driven business to foster strong team culture, connect with patients, and maximize overall practice performance.

In addition to elevating discussions about aligning business with purpose, the program will address how DSOs can leverage technology to help improve practice performance through a panel discussion titled “Emerging Product and Technology Solutions to Improve your Practice’s Workflow, Performance, and Patient Outcomes.” The panel will be moderated by Crystal Kunzler, Strategic Accounts Manager for Henry Schein Orthodontics, who will be joined by colleagues from across the Company, including:

  • Alan Rencher, Chief Technology Officer, Henry Schein One;
  • Ali Hyatt, Chief Marketing Officer, Henry Schein One;
  • Chikako Amendola, Senior Director, North America Henry Schein Brands Commercial Team; and
  • Cory Mack Cooper, Senior Director, Henry Schein Orthodontics Special Markets.

“We at Henry Schein have always believed in the power of aligning business with purpose, and we’re excited to offer programming prior to this year’s ADSO Annual Summit to discuss how group practices can utilize tools and tactics that engage patients and partners while driving business success,” said Nancy Lanni, Vice President and General Manager, Strategic Accounts, Henry Schein, Inc. “We look forward to connecting with entrepreneurial group practice leaders who are at the forefront of implementing innovative technology solutions to drive practice efficiency and enhanced patient care.”

The program will also feature a keynote presentation from Silvia+Vasquez-Lavado, author of “The Shadow of the Mountain: A Memoir of Courage,” which details her journey as she completed climbing the seven tallest mountains in each continent, and how that experience helped her push through adversity.

Henry Schein’s pre-conference programming is only open to attendees of the ADSO Annual Summit but there is no additional charge to attend. To register for ADSO’s Annual Summit, please click here.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team+Schein+Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental+laboratories, government+and+institutional+health+care+clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.6 billion in 2022, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.1 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com%2FHenrySchein, and %40HenrySchein+on+Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005830/en/

