DALLAS, Texas, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS ( DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software solutions, today announced that it is has won the 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year award for its ground-breaking DZS Velocity V6 fiber access system. The V6 was honored as among the most exceptional products in the IP Communications industry having demonstrated innovation and excellence. TMC’s INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Awards recognize leading products and services in the communications industry.



“I am honored to recognize DZS with a 2023 Product of the Year Award for its ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, the Velocity V6 fiber access system has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued market leadership from DZS.”

“With the Velocity V6 system, DZS has unleashed a powerful solution that changes the game for service providers deploying Passive Optical Networking (PON) technology across a broad range of subscriber densities by delivering industry-leading performance,” said Miguel Alonso, Chief Product Officer, DZS. “The DZS Velocity V6 is clearly differentiated from competitive solutions in the industry with its ability to: scale to more than 24,000 subscribers in one compact 6 rack unit (6RU) system; reduce integration and deployment costs through easy insertion into commonly deployed architectures; and position service providers for future-generation technologies like 50G and 100G PON through in-place upgrades.”

“Being recognized for the 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year award is further validation of the value and innovation that the Velocity V6 architecture brings to our service provider customers,” said Geoff Burke, SVP Product Marketing at DZS. “As service providers increasingly look to transform their networks to accommodate bandwidth and latency intensive future requirements, the V6 stands ready as a transformational catalyst that evolves today’s ‘service providers’ into tomorrow’s ‘experience providers’.”

When coupled with award-winning DZS Xtreme software, which allows carriers to quickly create and deploy unified services across a multi-vendor access environment, service providers can slash IT integration cycles from months or years down to weeks and cut potential integration costs by millions of dollars. For more information, read the DZS white paper, “Create Transformational Services Quickly and Easily.”

Key DZS Velocity V6 Differentiators include:

Extraordinary Performance and Capacity: The industry’s first platform with an architecture scaling to nearly a terabit of non-blocking switching capacity per slot, delivering maximum performance for today’s state-of-the-art 10 gigabit-class XGS-PON technologies to over 24,000 subscribers in a 6RU form factor





The industry’s first platform with an architecture scaling to nearly a terabit of non-blocking switching capacity per slot, delivering maximum performance for today’s state-of-the-art 10 gigabit-class XGS-PON technologies to over 24,000 subscribers in a 6RU form factor Ready for Future PON Technologies: Supports simple in-place upgrades to the 50 Gigabits per second (Gbps) and 100 Gbps PON and access technologies of tomorrow while maintaining non-blocking performance for all service types versus complete system replacement required by other vendors today





Supports simple in-place upgrades to the 50 Gigabits per second (Gbps) and 100 Gbps PON and access technologies of tomorrow while maintaining non-blocking performance for all service types versus complete system replacement required by other vendors today Open Standards-based and SDN-enabled Software: Aligned with global standards and complemented by the award-winning DZS Cloud software solutions for orchestration, automation, service assurance and WiFi experience management





Aligned with global standards and complemented by the award-winning DZS Cloud software solutions for orchestration, automation, service assurance and WiFi experience management Best-of-Both-Worlds Support for Centralized and Disaggregated Architectures: Support for centralized and disaggregated deployment models provides carriers the operational simplicity of a chassis-based system with the flexibility and advantages of disaggregation





Support for centralized and disaggregated deployment models provides carriers the operational simplicity of a chassis-based system with the flexibility and advantages of disaggregation An Expansive, Interoperable ONT and Gateway Portfolio: Supports a full array of Optical Networking Terminals (ONTs) and gateways with cutting-edge WiFi and proven third-party interoperability





Supports a full array of Optical Networking Terminals (ONTs) and gateways with cutting-edge WiFi and proven third-party interoperability OLT Vendor Replacement Solution: The DZS Velocity V6 system can match the form factor while exceeding the density and performance of the most commonly deployed Optical Line Terminal (OLT) systems from Chinese vendors by at least an order of magnitude, making it the ideal solution for service providers seeking to “cap and grow“ or “rip and replace“ their existing fiber access deployments with future-ready systems easily, safely and cost–effectively

Learn more about DZS Velocity V6.

To learn more about DZS, visit https://www.dzsi.com.

About DZS

DZS Inc. ( DZSI) is a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

