LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc. ( LGMK), a provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and technology for the growing care economy, announces today that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Ms. Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO and Mr. Mark Archer, CFO will host a conference call at 1:30 PM (PDT) / 4:30 PM (EDT) the same day, to review financial results and provide a corporate update. Following management’s remarks there will be a formal question and answer session.



Participants wishing to dial into the conference call must registerer here to obtain their dial in and pin number: https://register.vevent.com/register/BId012bda4d5ec492fba8751eb0c3f7ad8

To listen to the live webcast please visit the LogicMark Investor Relations website here, or participants may join using the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bvf5buvy.

The associated press release, SEC filings, and webcast replay will also be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. ( LGMK) provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. The Company’s devices give people the ability to receive care at home and confidence to age in place. LogicMark revolutionized the PERS industry by incorporating two-way voice communication technology directly into its medical alert pendant and providing this life-saving technology at a price point everyday consumers can afford. The Company’s PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration and dealers/distributors. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company’s business strategy. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company’s ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company’s ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company’s technology; the Company’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing for its common stock; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact

CORE IR

[email protected]

516 222 2560

Media:

Jules Abraham

[email protected]

917 885 7378