International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2023 Earnings on April 27, 2023

March 23, 2023
PR Newswire

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 23, 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) will release first-quarter 2023 earnings on April 27, 2023, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host a webcast to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT). All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company's website at https://www.internationalpaper.com/investors/events-presentations by clicking on the Investors tab and going to the Events & Presentations page. A replay of the webcast will also be on the website beginning approximately two hours after the call.

Parties who wish to participate in the webcast via teleconference may dial +1 409-207-6975 or, within the U.S. only, 844-867-6169 and ask to be connected to the International Paper first-quarter earnings call. The conference ID number is 4937949. Participants should call in no later than 9:45 a.m. ET (8:45 a.m. CT). An audio-only replay will be available for ninety days following the call. To access the replay, dial +1 402-970-0847 or, within the U.S. only, 866-207-1041, and when prompted for the conference ID, enter 7537161.

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

