Chinook Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2023

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SEATTLE, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. ( KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced presentations at the ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2023 from March 30 – April 2, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The following abstracts will be presented as encore poster presentations at the ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2023:

Atrasentan
Abstract
WCN23-1085		A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Atrasentan in Patients with IgA Nephropathy – The ALIGN Study
Date/Time:Friday, March 31, 2023 at 17:00 – 18:00 ICT
Author:Hiddo J. L Heerspink, University Medical Center Groningen, Groningen, Netherlands
Abstract
WCN23-1126		Atrasentan for the Treatment of IgA Nephropathy: Interim Results of the AFFINITY Study
Date/Time:Friday, March 31, 2023 at 17:00 – 18:00 ICT
Author:Sung Gyun Kim, Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital, Anyang, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
Abstract
WCN23-1117		Atrasentan in Patients with Proteinuric Glomerular Diseases – The AFFINITY Study
Date/Time:Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 17:00 – 18:00 ICT
Author:Sung Gyun Kim, Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital, Anyang, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
BION-1301
Abstract
WCN23-1175		Updated Interim Results of a Phase 1/2 Study of BION-1301 in Patients with IgA Nephropathy
Date/Time:Friday, March 31, 2023 at 17:00 – 18:00 ICT
Author:Jonathan Barratt, University of Leicester, Leicester, Leicestershire, United Kingdom
Abstract
WCN23-1107		A Phase 1/2 Multicenter Study to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of BION-1301 in Healthy Volunteers and Adults with IgA Nephropathy
Date/Time:Friday, March 31, 2023 at 17:00 – 18:00 ICT
Author:Sung Gyun Kim, Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital, Anyang, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

The following abstract on atrasentan was sponsored by the authors and will be presented as a poster presentation at the ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2023:

Abstract
WCN23-1030		Effects of Atrasentan on Markers of Liver Function in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease
Date/Time:Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 17:00 – 18:00 ICT
Author:Hiddo J. L Heerspink, University Medical Center Groningen, Groningen, Netherlands

For more information on these and other abstracts, please visit the ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2023 website.

About Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook’s product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook’s lead program is atrasentan, a phase 3 endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and proteinuric glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody, is being evaluated in a phase 1/2 trial for IgA nephropathy. CHK-336, an oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of hyperoxalurias, is being evaluated in a phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers. In addition, Chinook’s research and discovery efforts are focused on building a pipeline of precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases with defined genetic and molecular drivers. Chinook is leveraging insights from kidney single cell RNA sequencing and large CKD patient cohorts that have been comprehensively panomically phenotyped, with retained biosamples and prospective clinical follow-up, to discover and develop therapeutic candidates with mechanisms of action targeted against key kidney disease pathways. To learn more, visit www.chinooktx.com.

ti?nf=ODc5Mzg4NyM1NDc3NDMyIzIwMTExODc=
Chinook-Therapeutics-Inc-.png
Contact:
Noopur Liffick
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
[email protected]
[email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.