Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection security screening, today announced it has been named the Official Fan Screening Provider of Acrisure Stadium, home of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® screening solution is located at Acrisure Stadium’s busiest gates, screening the vast majority of fans as they enter the venue. Acrisure Stadium hosts concerts and other events as well.

Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with AI to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed. Fans walk through without always stopping or having to open bags. Evolv’s technology allows security officials to differentiate between threats and the everyday items people carry in their pockets and bags, which reduces long lines and allows guests to make their way directly into the stadium without invasive security experiences.

“Our fans are amazing, and we needed to make sure we were providing them with the kind of security solution they deserve,” said Jimmie Sacco, Vice President of Operations and Stadium Management at Acrisure Stadium. “Evolv not only helps make entry safe and seamless for the best fan base in sports, but from the very start, they have come on site multiple times to monitor, support and make sure everything was running smoothly.”

Acrisure Stadium turned to Evolv after officials saw the success of the technology at other venues, as well as in its own city with the Pittsburgh+Cultural+Trust. Evolv will also be used at PNC Park for the 2023 season.

“As the home of one of the most storied franchises in football, Acrisure Stadium knows what great defense looks like,” said John Baier, Evolv’s Vice President of Sports. “Evolv brings that defensive mentality from the field to the gates, helping keep fans safe without impacting their enjoyment of the event.”

Acrisure Stadium is the+latest+sports+facility to partner with Evolv to provide a safe fan experience. In addition to PNC Park in Pittsburgh, stadiums using Evolv Technology include SoFi+Stadium in Los Angeles, Tennessee%26rsquo%3Bs+Nissan+Stadium, and Gillette+Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, among others.

About Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium opened in 2001. It seats more than 68,000 people. In addition to football, Acrisure Stadium hosts concerts when the biggest acts come to town.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 500 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fevolvtechnology.com.

