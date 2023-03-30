Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS, “Bird”), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced that it will be expanding across the Greater Toronto Area this Spring. Bird will be the exclusive operator of shared e-scooters in the City of Hamilton beginning April 3rd, 2023, and will operate shared e-scooter fleets in both Brampton and Oshawa in the coming weeks. All three launches follow rigorous RFP processes in which Bird was selected based on its commitment to safe, sustainable, and reliable transportation. These new markets build on Bird’s footprint in Canada, solidifying its position as the biggest shared micromobility operator in Canada, and a leader around the world. Bird will now operate in five cities in Ontario, including Ottawa and Windsor, as well as 11 other cities across Canada. These new markets will expand on Bird’s already full year-EBITDA positive operations in Canada.

Bird will join the City of Hamilton for a launch event on April 3rd at 12:30pm ET at City Hall. Remarks will be made by members of Hamilton City Council, and Stewart Lyons, President of Bird. Riders at the event will be able to receive a free helmet, ride scooters, and ask any questions of Bird team members and Bird’s Safe Street Patrol.

“Since our earliest days, we’ve been committed to partnering with cities to expand access to reliable, sustainable transportation through shared micromobility programs and expanding in the Greater Toronto Area has long been a high priority for us,” said Stewart Lyons, President, Bird. “I was born and raised in Ontario so I’m thrilled to see us expanding in the province, enabling people to use Bird to commute, explore the region, and connect with transit. We extend our sincere gratitude to the City of Hamilton, the City of Brampton, and the City of Oshawa for their thoughtful and innovative approaches to establishing these programs and collaborating on frameworks that will help ensure each program’s success.”

“I am very excited about Brampton’s E-Scooter pilot program which is launching next month,” said Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. “I want to congratulate Bird for being selected as one of our operators. Benefits of this program include providing a sustainable transportation option to everyone in the community while solving public transit’s last-mile challenge, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving transportation choice, and supporting the tourism economy.”

Bird will bring 450 top-of-the-line Bird+Three shared electric scooters to Hamilton, 250 to Brampton, and 300 to Oshawa. Scooters will be available in locations throughout each city. The Bird Three is Bird’s latest and most eco-friendly vehicle, with a number of safety, sustainability, and design features including a longer footboard for a more comfortable riding experience, an industry-leading IP68-rated batteries, and a suite of safety features. Full riding and parking rules will be available on each city’s website.

Since Bird began operations in Canada in 2019, Bird riders have taken over three million trips and traveled over eight million kilometers. In just four years, this has saved 316,483* litres of gasoline from being used and over 2,150 metric tons of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere. In 2022 alone, thousands of Bird Canada riders helped 552,810 car journeys be avoided, by choosing to ride an e-scooter or e-bike.*

In late 2022, a survey** of over 3,000 Bird riders found that 98% of respondents (in all locations) agree the program made a positive impact on their community. 39.1% of those surveyed highlighted environmental friendliness as the reason for choosing e-vehicles over alternative methods of transport, with 57% of riders combining e-scooter trips with taking public transit or walking to using cars to travel. 69% of 2022 trips resulted in a direct purchase from a local business, with an average spend of $38 per trip. In 2022 alone, Bird Canada users contributed an estimated $32.8 million to the economy by supporting local businesses. More information available here.

To download the Bird app, riders can visit go.bird.co

*Based on assumptions that 45% of all trips taken would have been automobile trips should e-scooters not have been available.

**Survey conducted by Bird Canada between November 1st and November 9, 2022, with 3030 respondents.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the transaction; our intention to close on additional funding this quarter; our path to profitability and our future financial performance, operations, operating results and financial condition. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our ability to cure our New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) price deficiency and meet the continued listing requirements of the NYSE; risks related to our relatively short operating history and our new and evolving business model, which makes it difficult to evaluate our future prospects, forecast financial results, and assess the risks and challenges we may face; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability in the future; our ability to retain existing riders or add new riders; our Fleet Managers’ ability to maintain vehicle quality or service levels; our ability to evaluate our business and prospects in the new and rapidly changing industry in which we operate; risks related to the impact of poor weather and seasonality on our business; our ability to obtain vehicles that meet our quality specifications in sufficient quantities on commercially reasonable terms; our ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive industries in which we operate; risks related to our substantial indebtedness; our ability to secure additional financing; risks related to the effective operation of mobile operating systems, networks and standards that we do not control; risks related to action by governmental authorities to restrict access to our products and services in their localities; risks related to claims, lawsuits, arbitration proceedings, government investigations and other proceedings to which we are regularly subject; risks related to compliance, market and other risks, including the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, in relation to any expansion by us into international markets; any continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; risks related to the impact of impairment of our long-lived assets and the other important factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 , and described from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, these statements are inherently uncertain and you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005293/en/