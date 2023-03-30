HANOVER, MD, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( PCSA) (“Processa” or the “Company”), a developer of Next Generation Chemotherapy drugs that provide a better safety-efficacy profile than their widely used FDA-approved counterparts, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on March 30, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss its 2022 results and provide an update on its clinical pipeline for 2023.



Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, please log-on or dial-in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: March 30, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Entry Code: 382258

Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2572/47882

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll-free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 47882

Replay Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2572/47882

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The mission of Processa is to develop the Next Generation Chemotherapies (with existing clinical evidence of safety and efficacy) for cancer patients who need better cancer drugs to extend survival and/or improve their quality of life. The Company uses its Regulatory Science Approach and the principles of the FDA’s Project Optimus Oncology initiative to provide an efficient development program, increase the probability of approval, and provide a safer and better cancer treatment that can be easily differentiated from what is presently on the market and in development. Processa is developing three Next Generation Chemotherapy oncology treatments: Next Generation Capecitabine (PCS6422 and Capecitabine to treat metastatic colorectal, gastrointestinal, breast, pancreatic, and other cancers), Next Generation Gemcitabine (PCS3117 to treat pancreatic, lung, ovarian, breast, and other cancers), and Next Generation Irinotecan (PCS11T to treat lung, colorectal, gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and other cancers).

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.processapharma.com.

