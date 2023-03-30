Processa Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2022 Year End Results and Provide Drug Development Update on March 30, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. EST

HANOVER, MD, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( PCSA) (“Processa” or the “Company”), a developer of Next Generation Chemotherapy drugs that provide a better safety-efficacy profile than their widely used FDA-approved counterparts, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on March 30, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss its 2022 results and provide an update on its clinical pipeline for 2023.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, please log-on or dial-in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: March 30, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Entry Code: 382258
Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2572/47882

Conference Call Replay Information
Toll-free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 47882
Replay Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2572/47882

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The mission of Processa is to develop the Next Generation Chemotherapies (with existing clinical evidence of safety and efficacy) for cancer patients who need better cancer drugs to extend survival and/or improve their quality of life. The Company uses its Regulatory Science Approach and the principles of the FDA’s Project Optimus Oncology initiative to provide an efficient development program, increase the probability of approval, and provide a safer and better cancer treatment that can be easily differentiated from what is presently on the market and in development. Processa is developing three Next Generation Chemotherapy oncology treatments: Next Generation Capecitabine (PCS6422 and Capecitabine to treat metastatic colorectal, gastrointestinal, breast, pancreatic, and other cancers), Next Generation Gemcitabine (PCS3117 to treat pancreatic, lung, ovarian, breast, and other cancers), and Next Generation Irinotecan (PCS11T to treat lung, colorectal, gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and other cancers).

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.processapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents filed by Processa Pharmaceuticals with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which identify important risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

For More Information:

Michael Floyd
301-651-4256
[email protected]

Patrick Lin
(925) 683-3218
plin@processapharma.com

