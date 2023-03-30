All hail the new king of ultra-premium wireless gaming audio! Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle+Beach+Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today revealed its new flagship wireless multiplatform gaming headset – the Turtle+Beach%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Stealth%26trade%3B+Pro. Turtle Beach’s Stealth Pro brings the award-winning and best-selling gaming headset brand’s top features to your multiverse for gaming on Xbox, PlayStation, Windows PCs, Mac, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. With Stealth Pro, gamers will experience the highest-quality gaming audio through a hand-matched set of Turtle Beach’s large and powerful signature 50mm Nanoclear™ drivers – with 56% more surface area than competitors’ 40mm drivers – for more bass and a vast, immersive soundstage. Stealth Pro also offers the most effective noise-cancellation in a gaming headset, from full noise-transparency where you can still hear ambient background noise, to 25dB noise reduction that blocks out most distractions so you can focus on winning. Gamers also have the choice of using the Stealth Pro’s dual built-in mics, or the removable TruSpeak™ boom mic which reduces background noise 10x more than the competition. Both mics feature Turtle Beach’s S.M.A.R.T. (Sonic Measurement Audio Reduction Tuning) microphone technology that picks up just your voice, and nothing else.

Premium leatherette and memory foam cushions with Turtle Beach’s patented ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly technology provide added comfort, while a steel-reinforced headband and frame ensure the Stealth Pro is built to last. Additional features like Variable Mic Monitoring, Superhuman Hearing®, audio presets, and other customization controls are available via the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app. Designed+for+Xbox and PlayStation versions of Stealth Pro are available for pre-order at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers worldwide for $329.99 (€329.99 | £279.99) MSRP. The Stealth Pro is set to claim its rightful spot on the throne on April 23, 2023.

“Our Stealth Pro is the absolute pinnacle of gaming audio with sound quality, noise-cancellation, build quality, and comfort that are simply unmatched,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Not only does the Stealth Pro’s high-quality audio beat everything else in the market, but all your settings are saved directly to the headset and controlled in the app, so you can take your personalized sound with you when you’re on the go.”

Stark continued, “Since its earliest days in development, our team benchmarked the Stealth Pro’s audio quality andnoise-cancellation against other high-end headsets and engineered it to beat the competition on every level. With nearly 50 years of expertise delivering cutting-edge innovation in PC and gaming audio, the Stealth Pro stands proudly as a beacon for others to now follow.”

Below is the full list of Stealth Pro features designed to deliver exceptional gaming audio experiences:

Multiplatform Compatibility

The Stealth Pro is designed for multiplatform gaming on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, PS5 & PS4, Windows PC and Mac, Nintendo Switch, and mobile/tablet devices with Bluetooth.

Exceptional Audio Fidelity

Turtle Beach engineers pushed the boundaries of audio fidelity to create the best sounding headset ever. Powerful, hand-selected 50mm Nanoclear drivers are larger than the competition – 56% more surface area than competitors’ 40mm drivers – creating more robust bass response, and are matched to eliminate subtle differences between left and right speakers. The Stealth Pro’s optimized audio cavity and active software tuning produce a highly-detailed soundstage for captivating 3D surround sound, including Windows Sonic on Xbox and Sony 3D Audio for PS5.

Unrivaled Active Noise-Cancellation

Experience the most effective, competitively benchmarked noise-cancellation available in a gaming headset. Four internal noise-cancelling microphones reduce noise levels by 25dB, making Stealth Pro adaptable to any situation. Whether gamers are looking to tune out distractions or accentuate ambient sounds for nearly full noise transparency, noise-cancelling adjustments can be made using the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app, or by mapping control noise-cancellation levels to the headset’s wheel.

S.M.A.R.T. Noise-Cancelling TruSpeak Boom Microphone

Gone are the days of distracting, disruptive background noise interfering with your gaming session. Turtle Beach engineers designed a microphone specifically tuned to pick up just your voice, reducing up to 97% of background noise – up to 10x more effective than the competition*. Utilizing a cardioid polar pattern plus Turtle Beach’s S.M.A.R.T. (Sonic Measurement Audio Reduction Tuning) noise-cancelling technology, the next-generation TruSpeak microphone actively adapts to environmental noise to let just your voice through.

*25dB noise reduction behind mic vs. 2dB competitors as tested by Turtle Beach.

S.M.A.R.T. Concealed Microphones

S.M.A.R.T. noise-cancelling technology also powers two concealed microphones that provide clear, concise chat whether you’re on-the-go, or simply prefer no boom mic.

Swappable Dual Battery System

Two swappable 12+ hour battery packs provide continuous power, and a quick 15-minute charge gives three additional hours of battery life.

Sleek, Wireless Transmitter & Battery Charger

The low-profile transmitter station delivers a lag-free 2.4 GHz wireless connection, serves as the charging station for the battery packs and has a built-in USB-A port for charging other devices.

Lag-Free Wireless Connection

Tuned at Turtle Beach’s San Diego, CA audio lab, the 2.4GHz lag-free wireless solution provides up to 50’ / 15m of wireless range and optimizes gaming audio and chat in real-time for a lag-free gameplay advantage.

Bluetooth 5.1 Dual Connectivity

Simultaneously listen to your own music, Discord, or take calls while gaming on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Mac, or Nintendo Switch with Bluetooth 5.1 and Turtle Beach’s dual-connectivity technology.

App-Based Audio Customization for Mobile & Desktop

Easily adjust EQ settings, set levels for noise-cancellation and more using the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app for iOS & Android, or Turtle Beach Audio Hub V2 for Windows PCs & Mac.

Remappable Wheel & Mode Button

Make Stealth Pro your own with a remappable wheel & mode button that can be assigned to distinct functions based on your gaming style using the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app.

Advanced 10-Band EQ and Microphone Enhancements

Design custom audio EQs specific to the type of game being played and adjust microphone sensitivity, noise gate, mic monitoring levels and more, all directly from the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app.

Superior Comfort

Plush leatherette-wrapped memory foam ear cushions with Turtle Beach’s patented ProSpecs glasses-friendly technology provide a snug seal for enhanced noise-isolation and all-day comfort.

Refined Aesthetic

Built for gaming, commuting, traveling and everywhere in between, Stealth Pro has a refined, versatile design, soft touch finishes, and durable steel-reinforced construction.

Advanced Superhuman Hearing

Enjoy the same great battlefield advantage of Turtle Beach’s exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound setting, and gamers can now toggle between three different preset levels and adjust the intensity for a wide range of games.

Variable Mic Monitoring

Avoid shouting thanks to Variable Mic Monitoring (or sidetone) which allows you to hear and adjust your voice through the headset while you chat.

Travel-Friendly Design

The included travel pouch makes it easy to take Stealth Pro on-the-go or stow away, and an additional USB-C cable lets you charge the headset directly when away from the transmitter.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated+customer+support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.ROCCAT.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other peripherals. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals, and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to inflationary pressures, logistic and supply chain challenges, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, cybersecurity and information technology, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

