Sidus+Space%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, is pleased to unveil a video from its partner, Markforged, who is a key player in Sidus’ 3D-printed LizzieSat™ satellites. The+video is featured on Markforged's YouTube channel. A renowned additive manufacturing corporation, Markforged is the innovator behind The Digital Forge - a full-spectrum industrial platform of 3D printers, software, and materials which empowers manufacturers like Sidus Space to craft parts when and where they need them.

"Markforged 3D printers initially played an important role in our successful External Flight Test Platform (EFTP) mission, an on-orbit external experimental facility that was hosted on the NanoRacks International Space Station External Platform (NREP)," commented Carol Craig, Sidus Space Founder and CEO. "Building on the success of our EFTP program, we have continued to leverage Markforged solutions in the development of LizzieSat™."

Sidus Space's LizzieSat™ multi-purpose constellation is designed to meet the precise conditions of commercial and governmental demands in our increasingly interconnected, cloud-based, and data-driven world. The LizzieSat™ platform aims to take advantage of a shift away from static and low-frequency satellite imaging and geospatial solutions toward on-demand access of real-time geospatial intelligence.

By leveraging Markforged 3D printers, Sidus Space has been able to fabricate components quickly and effectively for multiple programs, which enables the Company to meet customer requirements in a cost-effective and timely manner.

"Markforged has been an incredible partner to us over the years," remarked Craig. "We are honored to be highlighted in one of their videos, as it speaks to our commitment to providing innovative, reliable and cost-effective solutions to our customers."

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

