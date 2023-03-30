Novan to Report Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 30, 2023

DURHAM, N.C., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) ( NOVN), today announced that it will report its full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 30th. Novan management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the operational and financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.

The call will be led by Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan, who will be joined by additional members of the Novan management team. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (833) 630-1956 (domestic) or (412) 317-1837 (international) and referencing the Novan, Inc. Conference Call. The live webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Novan website, novan.com, and will be archived for 90 days.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a medical dermatology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutic products for skin diseases. Our goal is to deliver safe and efficacious therapies to patients, including developing product candidates where there are unmet medical needs. Novan has a robust commercial infrastructure across sales, marketing, and communications, as well as fully dedicated market access and pharmacy relation teams, promoting products for plaque psoriasis, rosacea and acne. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) accepted for filing Novan’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) seeking approval for berdazimer gel, 10.3% (SB206) for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. The Company also has a pipeline of potential product candidates using its proprietary nitric oxide-based technology platform, NITRICIL™, to generate new treatments for multiple indications.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
833-475-8247
[email protected]

