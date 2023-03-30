Global educational services provider Kaplan announced today that it is partnering with Junior Achievement (JA), the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, to prepare JA students for college and the world of work. The new offerings will support students and community stakeholders to make the successful transition to their career and professional goals. Equally important, the partnership will support local economies by providing opportunities to connect students to careers with JA corporate sponsors. Among the transformational programs being offered through the partnership:

Credential Pathways: Kaplan is offering the Securities+Industry+Essentials+%28SIE%29 credential program to JA students and alumni entering the financial sector of the workforce. The SIE program is supported by a Kaplan instructor as well as individual JA volunteers to ensure JA participants have the resources they need to complete the program and pass the exam.

Purdue+Global, which delivers personalized online education for students to earn an associate, bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degree, is making degree attainment both affordable and accessible for all JA participants including employees, educators, volunteers, and alumni. JA participants can save time and money on an undergraduate or graduate degree or certificate online at Purdue Global. Eligible JA participants can receive a 20 percent reduction on tuition for undergraduate programs and a 14 percent reduction on graduate programs, saving thousands of dollars. Furthermore, JA alumni who have completed one or more JA High School semester experience courses since 2016 are eligible to transfer up to 50 credits — more than a quarter of the credits necessary — from that coursework toward a bachelor%26rsquo%3Bs+degree+program at Purdue Global and will be eligible to receive the tuition reduction benefit toward their program. Additionally, they can transfer up to 40 credits — nearly half the number necessary — towards an associate degree. Kaplan is a service provider to Purdue Global. Test Prep: For students who see a traditional four-year college experience in their future, Kaplan is providing JA participants with a 15 percent discount on all of its SAT%26reg%3B+prep+courses and tutoring classroom courses. Kaplan’s expertly trained teachers will help students learn key test taking strategies and build their confidence to maximize their success on Test Day.

“Junior Achievement is known for its work in the K-12 space, but we realize it’s crucial to prepare young people for what comes after,” said Jack E. Kosakowski, president and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. “We can’t think of a better partner on this front than Kaplan. We look forward to working with Kaplan and Purdue Global to help give our students greater options as young adults.”

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Junior Achievement, which was recently nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, to help its millions of members find their own personal path to success,” said Brandon Busteed, chief partnership officer and global head, learn-work innovation, Kaplan. “JA adds to a growing list of Kaplan partners thinking about and reimagining the education journey. For some, that means employment immediately after graduation, where they can learn life skills and on the job training, while for others it means college and all the excitement that the campus experience and live classroom learning bring. Whatever these ambitious youths decide to pursue, Kaplan will support their aspirations.”

“At Kaplan, we are committed to helping students achieve their highest level of academic, professional, and personal development and this partnership with JA reflects the depth of services that we can provide organizations across the world,” added Joylyn Darnell, director of strategic partnerships, Kaplan.

Business leaders who want to explore working with Kaplan to build talent development solutions can learn more about possible corporate+partnerships.

Test names are the property of the respective trademark holders, none of whom endorse or are affiliated with Kaplan.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 3.3 million students per year in 102 markets across the United States, as part of more than 12.5 million students served by operations in more than 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions helps students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, all of our employees across 27 countries continue Stanley’s mission, working with hundreds of thousands of students and professionals and 12,000 corporate and 4,000 school and university clients worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

