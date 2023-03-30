WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. ( ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets, today announced the publication of an article titled Comparison of the Effects of Tissue Processing on the Physicochemical Properties of Bone Allografts in The International Journal of Oral & Maxillofacial Implants. ZimVie Dental’s Puros Cancellous Particulate Allograft bone substitute was shown to have a microstructure and preserved collagen matrix that suggests a higher ability to support bone formation than competitive freeze-dried allografts.

The article looked at the impact of different tissue processing methods on the physicochemical properties of allografts, including Puros Cancellous Particulate Allograft, Creos™, OraGraft®, and MinerOss™. The article highlights that the surface area of Puros Cancellous Particulate Allograft was 100 times higher than that of the freeze-dried allografts. A higher surface area as well as the strength and health of grafted sites are critical in implant dentistry, as an implant is only as strong as the bone that supports it. It further examined collagen fiber bundles and individual fibril arrangements on ZimVie’s Puros Cancellous Particulate Allograft compared to unprocessed human bone tissue*. “The collagen microstructure of Puros Cancellous Particulate Allograft — and the size of individual fibers — was almost identical,” states the research article. The surface area and microscopic texture of Puros Cancellous Particulate Allograft resulted in a significantly higher response from a specific type of stromal cells (from bone marrow) in vitro (hBMSC).

Puros, ZimVie’s allograft bone substitute portfolio, has been available to dental providers for over 20 years and is used for hundreds of thousands of implants annually. “Our Puros portfolio is supported by over 300 peer-reviewed scientific papers, more than any other allograft in the dental market today. We are pleased to see this landmark publication adding to the substantial body of clinical literature cementing the Puros portfolio as the gold standard in allograft bone substitutes,” said Indraneel Kanaglekar, SVP and President of ZimVie Dental.

For more information on this research, see: Comparison of the Effects of Tissue Processing on the Physicochemical Properties of Bone Allografts. The International Journal of Oral & Maxillofacial Implants, Volume 38, Issue 1:169-180. The International Journal of Oral & Maxillofacial Implants can be contacted at: Quintessence Publishing Co Inc, 411 N Raddant Road, Batavia, IL 60510, USA.

*Osteoclast-resorbed surface of human bone received unfixed, disinfected in 70% ethanol, air-dried, and rinsed in PBS.

About Puros

ZimVie’s Puros Allograft portfolio has a history of well-documented clinical results, is an easy-to-handle choice for predictable bone reconstruction, and acts as an osteoconductive scaffold for new bone formation. Puros Allografts are processed using the proprietary Tutoplast® Tissue Sterilization Process, which has demonstrated over 50 years of successful clinical use and zero incidents of implant-associated infections.

For more information on ZimVie Dental implants, suite of connected solutions, and continuing education, please visit www.zimvie.com.

Puros Cancellous Particulate Allografts are processed by RTI Surgical, Inc. (doing business as RTI Biologics) and marketed by Biomet 3i, LLC (ZimVie Dental), its affiliates, and authorized marketing partners. Tutoplast is a registered trademark of Tutogen Medical GmbH. Puros is a registered trademark of ZimVie. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a wide range of spine pathologies and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. The company was founded in March 2022 as an independent, publicly traded spin-off of the Dental and Spine business units of Zimmer Biomet to breathe new life, dedicated energy, and strategic focus to its portfolio of trusted brands and products. From its headquarters in Westminster, Colorado, and additional facilities around the globe, the company serves customers in over 70 countries worldwide with a robust offering of dental and spine solutions including differentiated product platforms supported by extensive clinical evidence. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at www.ZimVie.com . Follow @ZimVie on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , or Instagram .

