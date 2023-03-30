Mobiquity Technologies Unveils ATOS 2.0: A New and Improved Privacy-Centric Advertising Platform

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. ( MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technologies, announces the launch of its ATOS 2.0 (Ad Tech Operating System), an innovative advertising platform designed with user privacy, data protection, and the Apple AppTrackingTransparency (ATT) framework in mind. This industry-first ad tech ecosystem combines the power of cutting-edge technology, machine learning, and industry expertise to deliver an unparalleled advertising experience for advertisers and end-users alike.

Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies, states, "Our ATOS 2.0 platform is a testament to our commitment to putting user data and privacy at the forefront of our decision-making process. By harnessing the power of predictive AI and integrating advanced features like our AI-enabled avails engine and contextual capabilities, we've created a platform that not only delivers fantastic performance but also upholds the highest standards of privacy and data protection."

The ATOS 2.0 platform is designed to be intuitive, fast, and user-friendly, providing advertisers with an efficient and reliable tool to optimize their ad campaigns. Its predictive AI capabilities enable the creation of delivery models that ensure optimum performance and maximum return on investment.

Key features of ATOS 2.0 include:

  • Privacy-centric design: Built with user data and privacy as a core focus, ATOS 2.0 adheres to the Apple ATT framework and other privacy regulations, making it a reliable and trustworthy solution for advertisers.
  • Advanced AI capabilities: Utilizing predictive AI and machine learning, ATOS 2.0 offers innovative delivery models that optimize ad performance and drive better results for advertisers.
  • Contextual targeting: ATOS 2.0's contextual capabilities allow for precise targeting and personalized ad experiences, ensuring that ads are delivered to the right audience at the right time.

With the launch of ATOS 2.0, Mobiquity Technologies continues to demonstrate its dedication to developing innovative advertising solutions that prioritize user privacy and data protection.

As the industry evolves, ATOS 2.0 is poised to become the go-to platform for advertisers seeking a seamless, high-performing, and privacy-focused ad tech ecosystem.

About Mobiquity Technologies
Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next-gen, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its subsidiaries. Mobiquity Technologies’ current platforms; Advangelists (www.advangelists.com) and MobiExchange (www.mobiexchange.com) provide programmatic advertising technologies, data insights on consumer behavior, automated ad copy and omni-channel delivery options. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Investor Relations:

Columbia Marketing Group
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 646-736-1900

ti?nf=ODc5Mzk2MCM1NDc3NjM5IzIwMTk1Nzg=
Mobiquity-Technologies-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.