BEIJING, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 9 p.m. ET that same day.

Participant Dial-in Numbers
U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free):+1 (877) 407-9122
International (Toll):+1 (201) 493-6747
Local Access
China:(400) 120 2840
Hong Kong:(800) 965561

Webcast
The call will also be made available via online webcast. Investors may access the live webcast at the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=OlFQCxA3.

The Company will also have an accompanying slide presentation available in PDF format prior to the conference call at the investor relations section of ACG’s website. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call at the investor relations section of ACG’s website (http://www.atai.net.cn/).

A Q&A session will follow management’s prepared remarks. If any individuals would prefer to email questions they’d like to ask during this session, please reach out to the investor contacts listed below and specify whether you would like to have your identity shared during the Q&A session.

About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning services, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG’s website at www.atai.net.cn.

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals:

At the Company
ATA Creativity Global
Ruobai Sima, Chief Financial Officer
+86 10 6518 1133 x5518
[email protected]		Investor Relations
The Equity Group Inc.
Carolyne Y. Sohn, Vice President
408-538-4577
[email protected]
Alice Zhang, Associate
212-836-9610
[email protected]
