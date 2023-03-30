Wish Partners with ShipSage to Provide Faster Order Fulfillment for US Merchants

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Agreement with leading B2C logistics service provider gives Wish U.S. merchants expanded options for faster and more efficient order fulfillment

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) ( WISH) today announced an agreement with ecommerce fulfillment service provider ShipSage to provide merchants with more options and swifter fulfillment when completing orders from Wish shoppers across the United States.

Through the agreement, Wish merchants that sign up for ShipSage’s fulfillment service will gain access to its warehousing facilities and ecommerce fulfillment services through its network of warehouses across the U.S.. Wish merchants utilizing ShipSage’s fulfillment service will have the possibility of bringing their average Time to Door (TTD) in the U.S. down to 2-3 days.

“We’re on a mission to transform our business, and this extends to the shipping experience we provide to our customers. In the past year, we’ve made a lot of improvements to our overall Time to Door and On Time delivery rates, and want to build on that success by providing even more fulfillment options to our US based merchants,” said Sarah Luo, VP of Merchant Operations at Wish. “By partnering with ShipSage, our US merchants can leverage their operational excellence to deliver an overall better experience to our users.”

ShipSage is a leading B2C fulfillment service provider for ecommerce companies such as Wish. Its Smart Distribution product enables sellers to allocate inventory across multiple warehouses to achieve the optimal efficiency, while delivering a superior shipping experience for buyers. As of March 2023, its multi-purpose technology platform now incorporates robotics in its state-of-the-art warehousing operations.

“We are excited to partner with Wish to provide our world class services to its extensive network of merchants across the U.S.,” said Ben Pu, CEO of ShipSage. “We take pride in optimizing fulfillment rates and efficiency for our partners, and with the promise of improved fulfillment, we look forward to helping Wish merchants in the U.S. to grow their businesses.”

The partnership with ShipSage further expands Wish’s broader effort to improve the customer experience on Wish. On March 8, Wish announced a partnership with leading ecommerce integrator BaseLinker to connect shoppers with more than 18,000 new European merchants.

Earlier this year, Wish introduced flat rate shipping to customers in the U.S.. The $2.99 flat rate fee is applied to all eligible items1 over $10, at no additional cost to merchants. Flat rate shipping was also recently rolled out to customers in Australia, Canada, Italy and Spain.

To learn more about Wish, download the app or visit www.wish.com.

About Wish
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wish is one of the largest and fastest growing global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 60 countries to thousands of merchants around the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit Wish mobile app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping onTwitter and YouTube.

About Shipsage
With over 10 years of warehouse operation experience focused on ecommerce, ShipSage provides fulfillment and logistics services for merchants and retailers in verticals such as home furnishing, gardening and outdoor materials, sporting goods, pet supplies, apparel, toys, gifts, and electronics. ShipSage’s omnichannel fulfillment service offers sellers two-day delivery with its strategically located warehouses. It also provides inventory transfer, return, and other value added services.

Media contact:
Carys Comerford-Green, Wish
[email protected]

Investor contact:
Ralph Fong, Wish
[email protected]

ShipSage Contact
Ben Pu, CEO, ShipSage
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Wish's outlook; priorities; strategic direction; partnership with ShipSage and its proposed benefits to merchants, including shipping and operational efficiencies, expanded fulfillment options, and an enhanced customer experience; business operations; and growth initiatives. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “guidance,” “intends” “goals,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Wish’s results is included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and future reports that Wish may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Any forward-looking statement made by Wish in this news release speaks only as of the day on which Wish makes it. Wish assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

___________________________

1 Eligible products are those that are shipped from merchants in China who use our A+ logistics network. All non-eligible items will continue to incur their own, separate shipping fees.

ti?nf=ODc5NDIzMCM1NDc4MTU0IzIyMDQzMzE=
ContextLogic-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.