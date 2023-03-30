ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. ( VCNX, “Vaccinex”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating neurodegenerative disease and cancer through the inhibition of SEMA4D, today announced its COO and Senior Vice President, Discovery and Translational Medicine, Elizabeth Evans, PhD, will be making a podium presentation at the AAIC Advancements: Immunity conference. This Alzheimer’s Association-sponsored event is taking place both in-person and virtually on March 23-24, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts.



“Through our translational research work and ongoing clinical program, Vaccinex has learned a great deal about semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D) and its role in neurodegenerative diseases, including Huntington’s Disease (HD) and Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). This work has provided an important foundation for continued development of pepinemab, our SEMA4D blocking antibody, including the ongoing Phase 1/2a SIGNAL AD study for which topline data is expected in mid-2024. There is a growing excitement about the promise of targeting neuroinflammation as a novel approach for treatment of AD, and we are pleased that our colleague, Dr. Elizabeth Evans, has been invited by AAIC to present our work at this exciting conference” said Maurice Zauderer, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Vaccinex. “We look forward to share our learnings with the Alzheimer’s Disease community during this AAIC Conference and updating the clinical and investment communities on our progress in 2023.”

AAIC Conference Presentation Details

Abstract title: Targeting inflammation and impaired neuro-astro-glial communication through semaphorin 4D-plexin pathway for treatment of Huntington’s Disease and Alzheimer’s Disease Presenter: Elizabeth Evans, Ph.D., Senior Vice-President, Discovery and Translational Medicine and Chief Operating Officer Session: Session 7: Lessons from Other Fields Date/Time: March 24, 2023, 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Hyatt Regency Boston

About Vaccinex, Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. is pioneering a differentiated approach to treating neurodegenerative diseases (NDD) and cancer through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). The Company’s lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D, a potent biological effector that it believes triggers inflammation and loss of homeostatic functions in chronic diseases of the brain and prevents immune infiltration into tumors. In NDD, pepinemab is being studied as a monotherapy in a Phase 1/2a trial, the SIGNAL-AD Alzheimer’s Disease study, with ongoing exploration of potential Phase 3 development in Huntington’s disease. SIGNAL-AD is supported in part by funding from the Alzheimer’s Association and the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation. In oncology, pepinemab is being evaluated in combination with KEYTRUDA® in the Phase 1b/2 KEYNOTE B-84 study in recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer (R/M HNSCC) and in combination with Bavencio® in a Phase 1b/2 study in patients with metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The oncology clinical program also includes investigator-sponsored studies in breast cancer and melanoma.

KEYTRUDA®/pembrolizumab is a registered trademark of Merck & Co., Inc.

Bavencio®/avelumab is co-developed and co-commercialized by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc

