STELLA FANTASY, a Premium Character Collectible Web3 ARPG, Confirmed Global Release on April 13th

SEOUL, South Korea, March 23, 2023

- Token public sale and CEX listing schedules are also revealed.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ring Games (CEO: Jooho YUN) has confirmed the global release date of STELLA FANTASY, a high-quality Anime-style character collectible Web3 ARPG, on April 13th 2023. They have also announced their Token Public Sales (April 3rd to 5th) and CEX Listing Plan (April 5th) in line with the global game launch.

STELLA FANTASY has garnered global game fans' anticipation since its first unveiling of the demo version in last August and their successful funding of US$ 7M through token investment rounds. This hype is also proven with the current boost in their Pre-Registration Campaign, which is live now.

The governance token of the game, SFTY (Stella Fantasy Token), is confirmed to be listed on the global cryptocurrency exchange GATE.IO on April 5th, just after the Token Public Sales event which will be held from April 3rd to 5th, based on the detailed information revealed in STELLA FANTASY social channels including Discord and Twitter.

Prior to the grand launch on April 13th, holders who participated in the previous NFT pre-sales can enjoy seven-day early access benefits from April 6th, and users who registered for the above mentioned Pre-Registration Campaign will be granted three-day early access benefits to play the game from April 10th. In addition, SFTY Token Airdrop Events will be held to commemorate the global launch and Token CEX Listing.

Jooho YUN, the CEO of Ring Games, expressed his sincere gratitude towards the community members and said, "I am truly grateful to all of you who have supported our project. Huge thanks to the community members' constant trust and support". .

STELLA FANTASY is scheduled for global launch on April 13th, soon after the Token Pre-Sale from April 3rd to 5th, and CEX Listing on April 5th.

