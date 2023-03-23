Teaser Trail to Easter Jeep® Safari 2023 - Trail Marker 3

42 minutes ago
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 23, 2023

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trail badge secured! The final grouping of Jeep® brand and Jeep Performance Parts by Mopar concept sketches take true off-road enthusiasts along for an electrified ride down past and present memory lane. Both concept vehicles push the boundaries of electrification, and their commanding performance will be front and center during the 57th annual Easter Jeep Safari (April 1-9, Moab, Utah).

Jeep Brand
Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

