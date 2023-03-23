PR Newswire

SkillBridge Program provides training to prepare active-duty service members with critical data and analytics skills as they enter civilian life

IRVINE, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Cloud Platform company, today announced it is now an authorized partner for the Department of Defense (DoD) SkillBridge program. Alteryx will help active-duty service members transition to civilian careers by providing them with real-world industry training and certifications in data analytics, as part of the Alteryx SparkED no-cost education program.

"We launched the SparkED program in 2021 to expand data literacy and analytics skills among all learners so that they can use this skill set to solve real-world problems," said Libby Duane Adams, co-founder and chief advocacy officer at Alteryx. "We couldn't be happier to partner with the Department of Defense SkillBridge program and support our transitioning service members and their spouses who sacrifice so much in service to our nation."

By 2025, the top three job roles that will see increasing demand across industries are data analysts and scientists, AI and machine learning specialists, and big data specialists1. With these roles growing in importance, the Alteryx SparkED and SkillBridge partnership will help service members jumpstart their civilian careers with relevant in-demand data and analytics skills. The curriculum provides a vendor-agnostic approach to data science education, as well as hands-on training with Alteryx's industry leading analytics automation solution to enable service members to transform data into business insights. Through the program, participants receive a free Alteryx Designer license, interactive learning paths, and access to the Alteryx Community to guide their training.

"This partnership is a testament to our commitments to the public sector and supporting our service members," said David Colberg, Navy veteran and vice president, Global Government Affairs and Public Policy at Alteryx. "The DoD SkillBridge Program and partnership with Alteryx SparkED will build an incredible talent pipeline equipped with in-demand analytics skills while assisting our transitioning warriors and their families with the next chapter of their careers."

The DoD SkillBridge program enables service members to gain valuable civilian work experience through specific industry training, apprenticeships, or internships during the last 180 days of service. Each year, SkillBridge connects 200,000 service members2 with industry partners in real-world job experiences.

Learn more about the Alteryx SparkED and SkillBridge partnership and apply today.

1 (2020). The Future of Jobs Report 2020. World Economic Forum. https://www.weforum.org/reports/the-future-of-jobs-report-2020

2 (2022, April 22). Military Discharge Data. DOD SkillBridge. https://skillbridge.osd.mil/separation-map.htm

