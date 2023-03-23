Fastbase Inc board plans to file FORM10 for its subsidiary Trustfeed Corp (OTC:TRFE)

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastbase Inc (OTC:FBSE) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has voted to file Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its subsidiary Trustfeed Corp (OTC:TRFE) in order for the company to become fully reporting.

Fastbase_Logo.jpg

This next step is fundamental to the Company's efforts to provide additional transparency to its shareholders and bring additional focus on the Company from a larger group of qualified investors and acquisition candidates.

Being fully reporting means the Company will be begin filing annual reports with the SEC on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, periodic reports on Form 8-K. The Form 10 filing provides investors with detailed and audited information about the Company's operations, including an overview of the business strategies, risk factors, and financial statements.

The ongoing obligation to timely file with the SEC will help the Company's new and current investors make more informed and educated investment decisions about the Company.

The Company's shares will continue to be traded on the OTC markets under the symbol "TRFE".

Trustfeed's majority shareholder is Fastbase (OTC:FBSE)

Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.fastbase.com

favicon.png?sn=NY50560&sd=2023-03-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fastbase-inc-board-plans-to-file-form10-for-its-subsidiary-trustfeed-corp-otctrfe-301779659.html

SOURCE Fastbase, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY50560&Transmission_Id=202303230900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY50560&DateId=20230323
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.