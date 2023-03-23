CARNIVAL FIRENZE OPENS FOR SALE WITH CRUISES FROM LONG BEACH

MIAMI, March 23, 2023

Reservations Now Available from May 2024 through April 2025

MIAMI, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line today opened reservations for the inaugural season of its next new ship to showcase Carnival Fun Italian Style experiences, Carnival Firenze™, which will begin sailing year-round from Long Beach, Calif. starting in May 2024 through April 2025. View the sailings now open for sale on Carnival.com.

"Carnival Firenze is named after the spectacular city of Florence, Italy. She was designed to evoke the same charm and beauty found in Florence and she'll also pack in plenty of Carnival fun, which will be brought to life by the friendly and dedicated team members that make cruises across our fleet memorable," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "This truly stunning ship will serve as a great new cruise vacation option from Long Beach, joining Carnival Panorama and Radiance, and offering a range of sailing lengths to Baja Mexico and the Mexican Riviera."

The newly available sailings give guests 15 different itinerary options of three to seven-day cruises. Carnival Firenze's sailings will feature visits to popular Baja Mexico and Mexican Riviera destinations. Some of the sailings now open for sale from Long Beach, Calif. include:

  • 5-Day Mexican Riviera Inaugural Cruise departs May 2, 2024, and visits Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico
  • 6-Day Mexican Riviera Cruise, offering several departure options, visits Ensenada and two days in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
  • 7-Day Mexican Riviera Cruise, offering several departure options, visits Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Carnival Firenze will be the second ship to showcase all-new Carnival Fun Italian Style experiences, which will debut with the May 2023 arrival of Carnival Venezia. Carnival Fun Italian Style incorporates Carnival's signature fun, friendly crew and many familiar venues, plus several new, creative concepts – including Italian-themed restaurants, bars and entertainment – and beautiful, unique architectural designs.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE
Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is the first cruise line to sail over 100 million guests and is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line, for carrying more Americans and serving more U.S. homeports than any other. For over 50 years, Carnival has continually revolutionized the cruise industry and popularized the cruise vacation as an affordable and fun travel option. Carnival operates from 14 U.S. and two Australian homeports and employs more than 40,000 team members representing 120 nationalities. Carnival currently operates 24 ships and is in an exciting period of growth with the addition of three ships over the next two years.

