LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 23, 2023

Turn up the heat with a Hot Honey Ham, Buffalo Ham, or Habanero Chipotle Ham recipe to spice up your spring holiday spread

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds Consumer Products, the expert maker of Reynolds Wrap® and other foil products for over 75 years, is bringing the heat to your spring holiday spread. This year, the Reynolds brand is turning your traditional Easter ham recipe from nice and sweet to spice and heat with Hot Hams.

Reynolds_Logo.jpg

A recent Instacart surveyof over 2,000 U.S. adults found that 74% of Americans eat hot sauce with their food. Inspired by America's love of adding an extra kick to their favorite foods, the maker of Reynolds Wrap® is introducing Hot Hams - three spicy takes on traditional ham dishes. These adventurous new recipes include perfectly glazed Hot Honey Ham, spicy and tangy Buffalo Hamand hot and peppery Habanero Chipotle Hamall baked to perfection with help from Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Foil.

  • The Hot Honey Ham has a super-charged honey glaze with a spicy twist. Sprinkled with a kick of red pepper flakes and topped with candied jalapenos, prepare your tastebuds for a celebration to remember.
  • The Buffalo Ham serves up a hot and tangy centerpiece to your celebration that's sure to make you break a sweat. Decorative (and delicious!) celery and bleu cheese top this buffalo slathered, succulent ham.
  • The Habanero Chipotle Ham spotlights the small but mighty habanero, which packs a piquant punch alongside the smoky flavors of roasted chipotle peppers. Try this high-voltage ham if you dare!

Reynolds is no stranger to raising the bar when it comes to creating spring holiday recipes. Last year the brand satisfied sweet tooths across the country with Easter Candied Hams, now Reynolds is taking spice to new heights with three new recipes.

"While ham is an Easter essential, we wanted to challenge brave foodies and spice lovers to put a fun, fiery twist on this classic holiday gathering staple," said Lisa Giardina, senior brand manager, Reynolds Consumer Products. "With Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Foil as the durable cooking companion you can depend on, families and friends can make these hams with easy prep, cook and cleanup."

For more information about the Reynolds Wrap® Hot Hams, visit Reynoldsbrands.comand follow along on social media @ReynoldsBrands on Instagram, Twitterand Facebook.

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN: Nasdaq) is a leading provider of household products that simplify daily life so you can enjoy what matters most. Our Reynolds® and Hefty® brand products help make mealtime easier with preparation, cooking, cleanup, and storage solutions. Our namesake Reynolds® products include the iconic Reynolds Wrap® Foil, Reynolds Kitchens® Parchment Paper, Plastic Wrap, Oven Bags, and Slow Cooker Liners. For more information, visit ReynoldsBrands.com.

