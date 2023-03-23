AU10TIX Named "Best Identity-as-a-Service Platform" in 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 23, 2023

Identity Verification and Management Leader Recognized for Industry Innovation

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX, the global technology leader in identity verification and identity management solutions, today announced that its proprietary technology has been selected as the "Best Identity-as-a-Service Platform" in the 7th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program. FinTech Breakthrough is a market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global FinTech market.

AU10TIX's ID verification platform provides critical, modular solutions to verify and link physical and digital identities, enabling businesses and their customers to connect securely. The company is the preferred customer onboarding and verification automation partner of major global brands including Google, PayPal, Airbnb, LinkedIn, Payoneer, Uber and Santander. By deploying technologies such as deep learning, biometrics and data science, AU10TIX is continually helping to shape the future of authentication.

"We are excited to be recognized by FinTech Breakthrough for our commitment to creating a more secure and inclusive world," said Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of AU10TIX. "AU10TIX remains ahead of the industry despite world challenges, such as the COVID pandemic or the current economic crisis. We will continue to innovate identity verification technology so that businesses and consumers are able to withstand any future challenges."

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from across the globe.

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX, a global identity intelligence leader headquartered in Israel, is on a mission to obliterate fraud and further a more secure and inclusive world. The company provides critical, modular solutions to verify and link physical and digital identities so businesses and their customers can confidently connect. Over the past decade, AU10TIX has become the preferred partner of major global brands for customer onboarding and customer verification automation – and continues to work on the edge of what's next for identity's role in society. AU10TIX's proprietary technology provides results in less than 8 seconds, enabling businesses to onboard customers faster while preventing fraud, meeting compliance mandates and, importantly, promoting trust and safety. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF). For more information, visit AU10TIX.com.

