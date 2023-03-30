Berry+Global+Group%2C+Inc. (NYSE: BERY) proudly accepts its ranking as second out of 26 in the Containers & Packaging sector of the World Benchmarking Alliance’s 2022+Nature+Benchmark. The Nature Benchmark is the first comprehensive assessment to measure and rank the world’s most influential companies on their efforts to protect our environment and its biodiversity, covering nearly 400 companies across eight industries.

“Thank you to our teams around the world working hard, every day, to create sustainable packaging solutions that help give natural resources multiple lives,” said Tom Salmon, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Berry Global. “This recognition is a testament to your hard work, leadership, and dedication to innovating and designing products more effectively, so we can recapture and remanufacture them to foster cleaner communities for future generations.”

The Nature Benchmark measures 1000 companies across 22 industries between two initial research cycles, in 2022 and 2023. Benchmark assessments measure and track corporate performance towards a nature-positive future by measuring how companies are reducing their impact and even regenerating ecosystems. Companies are rated on governance and strategy; ecosystems and biodiversity; and social inclusion and community impact.

In addition to including Indigenous Peoples’ rights in its Human Rights policy, Berry’s strongest, “above average” performance – ranking 29th in the ecosystems and biodiversity category – was largely driven by its publicly-stated sustainability goals and transparent reporting. Berry discloses working towards minimizing conversion through a certification policy that helps ensure the non-deforestation and non-conversion of natural ecosystems. The company’s 2022+Impact+Report shows how it is working to increase the amount of sustainably imported raw materials, reduce the production of hazardous waste and more.

"Overall, WBA's Nature Benchmark shows that companies in the containers and packaging sector, as well as other assessed sectors, are not doing enough to reduce their negative impacts on nature or contribute to the protection and restoration of ecosystems. However, we also see leading examples in each sector, such as Berry Global, which prove that positive, systemic transformation is possible when companies make an effort to improve their environmental performance,” said Jenni Black, Nature Transformation Lead at WBA.

Learn more about Berry’s commitment to sustainability at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.berryglobal.com%2Fen%2Fsustainability.

About Berry Global

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of 46,000 global employees across more than 265 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter. (BERY- E)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005161/en/