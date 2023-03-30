Berry Performs in Top 50 in World Benchmarking Alliance's 2022 Nature Benchmark

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Berry+Global+Group%2C+Inc. (NYSE: BERY) proudly accepts its ranking as second out of 26 in the Containers & Packaging sector of the World Benchmarking Alliance’s 2022+Nature+Benchmark. The Nature Benchmark is the first comprehensive assessment to measure and rank the world’s most influential companies on their efforts to protect our environment and its biodiversity, covering nearly 400 companies across eight industries.

“Thank you to our teams around the world working hard, every day, to create sustainable packaging solutions that help give natural resources multiple lives,” said Tom Salmon, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Berry Global. “This recognition is a testament to your hard work, leadership, and dedication to innovating and designing products more effectively, so we can recapture and remanufacture them to foster cleaner communities for future generations.”

The Nature Benchmark measures 1000 companies across 22 industries between two initial research cycles, in 2022 and 2023. Benchmark assessments measure and track corporate performance towards a nature-positive future by measuring how companies are reducing their impact and even regenerating ecosystems. Companies are rated on governance and strategy; ecosystems and biodiversity; and social inclusion and community impact.

In addition to including Indigenous Peoples’ rights in its Human Rights policy, Berry’s strongest, “above average” performance – ranking 29th in the ecosystems and biodiversity category – was largely driven by its publicly-stated sustainability goals and transparent reporting. Berry discloses working towards minimizing conversion through a certification policy that helps ensure the non-deforestation and non-conversion of natural ecosystems. The company’s 2022+Impact+Report shows how it is working to increase the amount of sustainably imported raw materials, reduce the production of hazardous waste and more.

"Overall, WBA's Nature Benchmark shows that companies in the containers and packaging sector, as well as other assessed sectors, are not doing enough to reduce their negative impacts on nature or contribute to the protection and restoration of ecosystems. However, we also see leading examples in each sector, such as Berry Global, which prove that positive, systemic transformation is possible when companies make an effort to improve their environmental performance,” said Jenni Black, Nature Transformation Lead at WBA.

Learn more about Berry’s commitment to sustainability at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.berryglobal.com%2Fen%2Fsustainability.

About Berry Global

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of 46,000 global employees across more than 265 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter. (BERY- E)

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230323005161r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005161/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.