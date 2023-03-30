Affirm Partners with VersaClimber to Bring Consumers a Better Way to Pay

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced a partnership with VersaClimber, the original total body, vertical cardio climber. Now, eligible shoppers can buy their favorite VersaClimber exercise machines and fitness equipment while paying over time.

By selecting Affirm at checkout, approved VersaClimber customers can split the total cost of any purchase over $50 into simple monthly payments, for as low as 0% APR. They are shown the total cost of their purchase and will never pay more than they agree to upfront. Affirm never charges customers any late or hidden fees.

“We are thrilled to partner with Affirm, an industry leader, to offer our customers a pay-over-time option. This partnership makes VersaClimber’s products attainable for many consumers who are looking for flexible and transparent ways to fit them into their budget,” said Jim Siegrist, VersaClimber’s Chief Revenue Officer.

“VersaClimber’s innovative, non-impact fitness equipment gives consumers an effective and efficient way to exercise in the comfort of their own home,” said Pat Suh, Affirm’s SVP of Revenue. “Our partnership with VersaClimber delivers a flexible, transparent, and responsible way for consumers to shop for new fitness equipment, with monthly payment options that can replace their gym membership fee.”

VersaClimber joins over 240,000 Affirm retail partners, including Walmart, Tonal, Peloton, Mirror, and more. Offering Affirm at checkout can drive overall sales, increase average order value, and increase customer repurchase rates.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

About VersaClimber

VersaClimber is a global fitness brand and inventors of the first ever vertical climbing machine over 40 years ago and they continue to revolutionize the fitness industry today. VersaClimber is dedicated to designing, manufacturing, and supporting superior products and services that benefit and improve health, fitness, conditioning, and rehabilitation. Our customers include consumers as well as health clubs, all the major sports leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), colleges, and the military, among others, as well as a growing group of climbing studios around the world powered by VersaClimber.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to California Finance Lender license 60DBO-111681.

