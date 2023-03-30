JAKKS Pacific and Disguise Unveil New Details for WonderCon Panel

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), leading toy manufacturer, and Disguise Inc., world leaders in costume design, reveal more details on their panel at WonderCon in Anaheim, CA to take place on Friday, March 24, 2023 from 5pm – 6pm in Room 213CD.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves costumes by Disguise (Photo: Business Wire)

JAKKS Pacific plans to reveal 2023 toy and collectible releases for Sonic the Hedgehog, Apex Legends, and more.

On the tails of the 25th Anniversary of The Big Lebowski and the 30th Anniversary of Beavis and Butt-Head, JAKKS would like to introduce you to the new line of Shelf Talkers available for pre-sale starting early April! Come see The Dude, Beavis, Butt-Head and some additional hit characters at the panel and learn what this awesome new line of collectible product is all about.

Disguise will debut the all-new costume line for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie, and some exciting new additions for Minecraft and Sonic Prime too!

Following the preview will be a Q&A with members of the development teams and a special giveaway for every attendee, and a few surprises from Disguise Costumes.

The panel will also be livestreamed here on Instagram @Jakkspacific.toys!

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Fly Wheels®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., AirTitans®, Sky Ball®, JAKKS Wild Games™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, SportsZone™, Kids Only!™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, Disguise®, WeeeDo®, Ami Amis™ and a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkstoys).

©2023 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

