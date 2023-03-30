EDMONTON, Alberta, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that the abstract titled, “Reprogramming Rogue Macrophages: Yeast Beta-Glucan Microparticles as a Macrophage Modulator for Lung Fibrosis,” has been accepted for a presentation at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference to be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC between May 19-24, 2023.



The data to be presented by Mrs. Safaa Naiel, Ph.D. candidate, springs from the expanded research collaboration between Ceapro and McMaster researchers, Dr. Kjetil Ask, Dr. Todd Hoare and Dr. Martin Kolb, which is studyingthe anti-fibrotic properties of Ceapro’s PGX-Processed yeast beta glucan in experimental models of lung fibrosis and its potential as an inhalable immuno-therapeutic/-prophylactic in lung fibrotic diseases.

For more information about the conference, please visit the event website here.

About McMaster University

McMaster University, one of four Canadian universities listed among the Top 100 universities in the world, is renowned for its innovation in both learning and discovery. It has a student population of 23,000 and more than 175,000 alumni in 140 countries.

McMaster University is a globally renowned institution of higher learning and an innovative research community committed to advancing human and societal health and well-being. Our focus on collaboratively exchanging ideas and approaches makes us uniquely positioned to pioneer ground-breaking solutions to real-world problems leading to a Brighter World.

About the American Thoracic Society

Founded in 1905, the American Thoracic Society is the world's leading medical society dedicated to accelerating the advancement of global respiratory health through multidisciplinary collaboration, education, and advocacy. The Society’s involves more than 16,000 members focused on leading scientific discoveries, advancing professional development, impacting global health, and transforming patient care.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com .

For more information contact:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team, LLC

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Advisor

T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247

E: [email protected]

Issuer:

Gilles R. Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA

President & CEO

T: 780-421-4555

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release