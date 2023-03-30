Masimo Corporation (Nasdaq: MASI) today announced changes to its Board of Directors and governance policies, the result of an ongoing board refreshment and governance review process informed by regular engagement with stockholders.

“We recently visited several of our large stockholders and had good discussions with them,” said Joe Kiani, Masimo’s founder, Chairman, and CEO. “Based on their feedback, as well as feedback we previously received from other stockholders, the Board has decided to make a number of changes.”

The Independent Directors of Masimo’s Board have unanimously elected H Michael Cohen as its Lead Independent Director. In this role, Mr. Cohen will be responsible for leading meetings of the Independent Directors, presiding at meetings of the Board at which the Chairman is not present and providing input on Board agendas and materials in advance of Board meetings.

“We are pleased to announce these changes to our Board’s structure and policies, which are informed by feedback from our stockholders,” said Mr. Cohen. “The Board is confident that the changes we are announcing today will position it to continue to provide effective oversight as we seek to maximize value for all stockholders. Over the past twelve months, our Independent Directors have met with holders of more than 50% percent of Masimo’s stock as part of our investor engagement program. As our actions demonstrate, we are committed to collaborating productively with all Masimo’s stockholders in support of long-term value creation.”

In response to specific and broad-based stockholder feedback, the Board has also decided to expand its size from five to seven members. With the support of an external advisory firm, the Board’s Nominating, Compliance and Corporate Governance Committee has initiated a search process for two new, highly qualified and complementary independent directors. This process reflects the Board’s commitment to regular refreshment with highly qualified, experienced directors and responsiveness to input from stockholders. In connection with this process, the Board will continue to solicit feedback from the Company’s stockholders regarding specific individuals as well as qualities and experience that would be beneficial for the Board.

In addition, the Board has resolved to put forward, and recommend that stockholders vote in favor of, a proposal to stockholders for a vote at Masimo’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to amend the Company’s Charter to declassify the Board, which will result in one-year terms for all directors. The proposal to declassify the Board will be detailed in Masimo’s 2023 proxy statement, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in advance of Masimo’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. If approved, the declassification of the Board would begin with the directors up for election at the 2024 Annual Meeting, with the Board becoming fully declassified at the 2026 Annual Meeting.

Masimo’s Board of Directors has also terminated the Rights Agreement it adopted on September 9, 2022, effective as of March 22, 2023. Stockholders are not required to take any action as a result of the termination of the Rights Agreement.

The Board does not currently intend to adopt another rights plan. If such a rights plan were to be adopted as a result of new circumstances arising in the future, the Board would seek stockholder approval of the rights plan within 12 months of its adoption unless it terminated the rights plan prior to such time.

Finally, the Board has made certain changes to its executive compensation program to better align compensation with stockholder returns and in response to last year’s say-on-pay vote at the 2022 Annual Meeting and subsequent stockholder feedback. Specifically, Masimo has moved to multi-year performance goals for its equity-based incentive awards by incorporating three-year cumulative performance metrics rather than annual metrics at the end of a three-year performance period. In addition, the Company has added market-based performance conditions, including a relative Total Shareholder Return (“TSR”) metric that targets the Company’s TSR performance at the 55th percentile ranking relative to the constituents of the Nasdaq Composite Index.

