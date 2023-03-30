COSTA MESA, CA., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq CETY ) (the “Company”), a clean energy manufacturing and services company, offering recyclable energy solutions, clean energy fuels, and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 975,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $3.9 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses (the “Offering”). The Offering is being conducted on a firm commitment basis.



In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 146,250 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares of common stock have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to begin trading on March 23, 2023, under the ticker symbol "CETY". The Offering is expected to close on or about March 27, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Craft Capital Management LLC, R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. are acting as representatives of the underwriters for the Offering and Ninth Eternity Capital HK Limited is acting as an underwriter for the Offering. The Newman Law Firm, PLLC is acting as counsel to the Company, and Bevilacqua PLLC is acting as counsel to Craft Capital Management LLC.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-266078) relating to the securities being sold in this Offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 22, 2023. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This Offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus, forming a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the underwritten public offering can be obtained, when available, from: Craft Capital Management LLC, Attention: Richard Rizzuto, 377 Oak Street, Lower Concourse, Garden City, NY 11530 or via email [email protected]; R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc., Attention: John Heidenreich, 40 Wall Street, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005, or via email at [email protected]; Ninth Eternity Capital Limited, Attention: Jerome Zhang, Suite 909, 9/F, 794-802 Nathan Road, Prince Edward, Hong Kong or via email: [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies ( CETY, Financial) plans to become a leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering recyclable energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean Cycle TM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions converting waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions providing expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies. Our LNG trading operations in China is to source and supply LNG to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province.

For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

