Regions+Financial+Corp. ( NYSE:RF, Financial) is scheduled to release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Information will be accessible in the following formats:

A news release and additional materials will be made available on Regions’ Investor Relations website at ir.regions.com prior to market open on April 21.

Also on April 21, Regions executives will discuss the results via a live audio webcast beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be accessible through ir.regions.com and will include an associated slide presentation to be reviewed by company executives.

An archived recording of the webcast will be made available within ir.regions.com following the live event.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation ( NYSE:RF, Financial), with $155 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

