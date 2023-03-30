BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Cvent Holding Corp. (Nasdaq - CVT)

Under the terms of the agreement, Cvent will be acquired by an affiliate of private equity funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”) in a transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $4.6 billion. Cvent stockholders will receive $8.50 per share in cash for each share of the Company they own. The investigation concerns whether the Cvent Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Blackstone is paying too little for the Company.

Momentive Global (Nasdaq - MNTV)

Under the terms of the deal, Momentive will be acquired by a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group (“STG”) in an all-cash transaction that values Momentive at approximately $1.5 billion. Momentive shareholders will receive $9.46 in cash for each share of Momentive they own. The investigation concerns whether the Momentive Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether STG is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is less than the 52-week high of $18.48 for the Company’s shares.

Univar Solutions Inc. ( - UNVR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Univar will be acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo ( – APO) (the “Apollo Funds”) in an all-cash transaction that values the Company at an enterprise value of approximately $8.1 billion. Univar Solutions shareholders will receive $36.15 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Univar Solutions Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Apollo Funds are paying too little for the Company.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits.