Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results for the first quarter ended February 26, 2023. The call will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time, and will be hosted by Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, and Harmit Singh, chief financial and growth officer.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed using this link. A replay of the webcast will be available on http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.levistrauss.com starting approximately two hours after the event and archived on the site for one quarter.

To access the company’s related press release on April 6, 2023, please visit http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.levistrauss.com.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's® , Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, Denizen® , Dockers® and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2022 net revenues were $6.2 billion. For more information, go to http%3A%2F%2Flevistrauss.com, and for financial news and announcements go to http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.levistrauss.com.

