Over the past several years, we have drastically accelerated our growth beyond restaurants to meet evolving consumer needs and expectations for convenience. Since day one, our merchant-first approach has guided us to build products and services that best serve every business on Main Street, helping to bring them online, reach more customers, and compete in new ways. Now, DoorDash has more than 100,000 non-restaurant stores across our Marketplace and Drive platforms in North America. Today, we’re excited to announce several new retail partners on DoorDash including Lush Cosmetics, Victoria’s Secret, and Party City. Plus, new shopping features to give consumers a more seamless experience including delivery windows, express delivery, enhanced search within retail stores, and frictionless in-app communication.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005141/en/

DoorDash Announces New Retail Partnerships and Shopping Features to Help Consumers Get What They Need Now (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our mission is to bring consumers all the best of their neighborhoods to their doorstep, including retail, grocery, convenience, and alcohol items, at low cost while saving them time,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of New Verticals at DoorDash. “Features such as express delivery ensure that our customers get essentials like over-the-counter medicine quickly while enhanced search lets them easily find travel necessities for that last-minute weekend trip. We’re proud to develop these features in partnership with retailers as consumers crave convenience, alongside speed and selection.”

Through the significant headway we’ve made in our selection efforts on the platform and investments in new verticals, more than 98% of our monthly consumers in the U.S. have access to a non-restaurant retail store on DoorDash. Today, new retail partners on DoorDash include:

Lush Cosmetics - We’re happy to share that Lush Cosmetics, one of the most recognizable beauty and wellness retailers in North America and the pioneer in fresh, handmade cosmetics, is now available for on-demand bath and beauty delivery on the DoorDash app. Consumers can shop for everything from popular bath bombs to gift sets and more from over 250+ Lush stores across the US and Canada on DoorDash.

- We’re happy to share that Lush Cosmetics, one of the most recognizable beauty and wellness retailers in North America and the pioneer in fresh, handmade cosmetics, is now available for on-demand bath and beauty delivery on the DoorDash app. Consumers can shop for everything from popular bath bombs to gift sets and more from over 250+ Lush stores across the US and Canada on DoorDash. Victoria’s Secret - We’re also pleased to announce a new partnership with Victoria’s Secret. Consumers can now order everything from lingerie to PJs, and fragrance to accessories, from hundreds of stores across the US on DoorDash.

- We’re also pleased to announce a new partnership with Victoria’s Secret. Consumers can now order everything from lingerie to PJs, and fragrance to accessories, from hundreds of stores across the US on DoorDash. Party City - Last week, we announced a partnership with Party City, the global celebrations category leader, to bring on-demand party supplies delivery directly to consumers from over 700 stores nationwide. We’re excited to expand this partnership on DoorDash Drive, powering delivery for their first-party channel and the DoorDash marketplace.

We continue to build and invest in products and initiatives to support retail partners’ overall experience and drive their success on our platform. In tandem, we’re focused on helping consumers access anything they need in their local neighborhood with ease, speed, value, and convenience. We’re excited to share new and updated features that will give consumers a more seamless and frictionless shopping experience every time:

Flexible and Fast Delivery : We’re adding more delivery options that will allow consumers to save money by scheduling ahead with delivery windows or have their essentials delivered faster with express delivery.

: We’re adding more delivery options that will allow consumers to save money by scheduling ahead with delivery windows or have their essentials delivered faster with express delivery. Search and Discovery : We’re optimizing the search and discovery experience for consumers to easily search within their favorite retail store to find the specific items they need. Now with more relevant in-stock options, they can quickly add to cart with on-demand delivery in under an hour, on average.

: We’re optimizing the search and discovery experience for consumers to easily search within their favorite retail store to find the specific items they need. Now with more relevant in-stock options, they can quickly add to cart with on-demand delivery in under an hour, on average. Frictionless Communication: Consumers can depend on DoorDash to deliver the missing item needed for tonight’s dinner and rest assured that the substitutions they’re receiving are the best next item. They can share their substitution preferences and communicate seamlessly with a Dasher if a change or swap is needed.

The future for everything is on-demand and same-day as consumers want faster and easier ways to get their favorite brands delivered to them. By creating opportunities for retailers to compete in new ways and reach customers online while meeting consumers where they are, we’re continuing our mission to grow and empower local economies.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005141/en/