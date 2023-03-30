Cree+LED, an SGH company (Nasdaq: SGH), announced today the release of its J Series® 5050C E Class LEDs with the industry’s highest efficacy for high power LEDs: 228 lumens per watt (LPW) typical at 4000K, 70 CRI and 1W. The new J Series LEDs deliver up to three times the light output of competing 5050 LEDs at the same efficacy level. These advanced LEDs are also designed with superior corrosion resistance for the most challenging environments.

Cree LED announces new J Series 5050C E Class LEDs offering breakthrough light output, high efficacy, and long lifetimes for directional lighting applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the addition of the new E Class LEDs, Cree LED now offers four performance levels in the J Series 5050 LED portfolio to address most directional general lighting applications. Unlike other 5050s with asymmetric die layouts that reduce intensity through secondary optics, J Series 5050 LEDs feature optimized layouts that deliver peak intensities up to 12.5% higher than the competition as well as improved color-over-angle.

“The breakthrough performance of 5050C E Class LEDs enables substantial system cost savings through the reduction in optics, PCBs, and chassis material. Up to 40% system cost savings and 57% reduction in size are possible when redesigning from a lower performance 5050 LED to the 5050C E Class LED,” said David Peoples, vice president of marketing at Cree LED. “To speed up the design-in process, 5050C E Class LEDs are compatible with optics designed for existing square LES 5050 LEDs.”

Ideal for outdoor area, high/low bay, roadway, and indoor professional applications, the new 5050C E Class LEDs are available in 2200K-6500K correlated color temperatures (CCTs) as well as 70, 80 and 90 CRI options for all CCTs.

Product samples are available now and production quantities are available with standard lead times. To learn more about Cree LED’s J Series 5050 LEDs, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cree-led.com%2Fproducts%2Fleds%2Fj-series%2F5050%2F.

