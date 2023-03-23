PR Newswire

International arbitration professionals will be provided with exclusive access to anonymized awards that have been selected by the CRCICA

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that Kluwer Arbitration – the leading digital solution for international arbitration – will work with the Cairo Regional Centre for International Commercial Arbitration (CRCICA), to provide users with exclusive access to awards and decisions that have been selected directly by the CRCICA.

Through Wolters Kluwer's extended collaboration with the Institute for Transnational Arbitration (ITA), the CRCICA will make selected awards available on Kluwer Arbitration's platform. The selection will include all readily and legally available CRCICA arbitral awards and decisions, after pseudonymizing and redacting all information relating to the personal data of all physical persons relating to the parties of the arbitration, arbitrators, lawyers, legal counsel, experts, and tribunal's secretaries.

Additionally, case notes provided by ITA will give users valuable guidance and context on the relevance of the case. Kluwer Arbitration now has almost up to 100 awards from CRCICA, making this the most complete collection of CRCICA awards.

"As we expand our work with the ITA, we are proud to provide legal professionals with the most comprehensive solution for arbitration," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager for the International Group within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Kluwer Arbitration's vast collection of international commercial and investment arbitration materials is critical for our customers, and we look forward to working with CRCICA to continue providing valuable content."

Roger Alford, General Editor of the ITA Board of Reporters, says "CRCICA is one of the most prominent arbitration institutions in Africa and Asia, and the ITA is excited that they have chosen to work with Wolters Kluwer as an institutional reporter."

The Cairo Regional Centre for International Commercial Arbitration is an independent non-profit international organization that seeks to promote international commercial arbitration in the Afro-Asian area. Today, CRCICA stands as Egypt's premier arbitral institution, a leading arbitral institution in the Middle East and in Africa and ranks globally among prominent arbitral institutions – as a marked contender for the first choice of institution in Africa and the Middle East.

Dr. Ismail Selim, Director of CRCICA, says "We are proud to work with Wolters Kluwer's Kluwer Arbitration, an information leader in our field, and look forward to increasing the transparency of institutional decision-making and easily providing users with valuable information."

