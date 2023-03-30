Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) ("Faraday Future", “FF” or "Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the start of its six-day countdown to the start of production (SOP) of its Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury FF 91 Futurist, which occurs on March 29, 2023. The countdown event can be found on http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ff.com, as well as the FF Intelligent APP, and will be updated daily.

SOP on March 29, 2023 will mark the final manufacturing milestone (#7) of the FF 91 Futurist. It marks the culmination of all the hard work, dedication and determination from the hundreds of FF employees that have strived to make a difference since the Company was founded in 2014.

The Company has had one goal since its inception, and that is to bring a product to market that will disrupt the traditional automotive industry with its new vision of mobility. During that period, the Company has created major innovations in technology and product, as well as a user centered business model. These innovations are enabling FF to set new standards in luxury and performance that will enhance quality of life and redefine the future of intelligent mobility.

“We have made great strides in recent months getting to this SOP milestone, with the thanks to our dedicated team, supportive investors and suppliers,” said Xuefeng Chen, Global CEO of Faraday Future. “I’m excited to finally see the culmination of many years of hard work, all focused on our one goal, bringing the Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury FF 91 Futurist to market.”

The Company is grateful to FF’s global suppliers as it approaches this historical SOP achievement, for their deep insight and persistent belief in FF's disruptive product. The FF 91 showcases our Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury brand positioning, revolutionary advanced technology, and the Company's long-term value. The understanding and determination of FF’s global suppliers are at the cornerstone of FF’s goal to change the traditional auto industry and build a future mobility ecosystem.

Competing with Ferrari, Maybach, Rolls Royce, and Bentley, as the only next-gen Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury EV product, the FF 91 Futurist puts forward a unique and intelligent EV experience with extreme technology, and an ultimate user experience. The FF 91 Futurist features an industry-leading 1,050 horsepower, an EPA-certified range of 381 miles, 0-60 mph in 2.27 seconds, a unique rear intelligent Internet system, and a revolutionary user experience designed to create a mobile, connected, intelligent, and luxurious third Internet living space and user mobility ecosystem platform.

FF is the pioneer of the Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and a disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization.

