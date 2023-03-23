Princeton Identity's Iris-on-the-Move Support's Con Edison's Compliance with CIP Standards for Multi-Factor Authentication

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 23, 2023

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Identity Inc., provider of the fastest, simplest and most secure biometric security systems on the market, announced today that Consolidated Edison Inc (Con Edison) has deployed Princeton Identity's (PI) Iris-on-the-Move biometric identity solution in compliance with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Standards. PI's convenient and highly accurate solution is part of Con Edison's multi-layered approach to control and manage physical access. The "touchless" nature of the technology was a critical factor in its selection; the company would not consider any biometric solution that requires physical contact between users and reader devices.

Princeton_Identity_Logo.jpg

"The future of security is touchless," says Gross. "With PI's Iris-on-the Move, it's also convenient for users."

The deployment at Con Edison facilities combines PI's sleek, compact Access 200 readers with PI's powerful IDS secure and scalable software platform. System management is simple and intuitive; user enrollment takes under a minute. ADT Commercial installed the PI solution, which integrates seamlessly with the site's access control system.

Scott Gross, Facility Security Officer at Con Edison, says "The future of security is touchless. PI's Iris-on-the-Move is convenient for users, easy for busy people like me to manage, and an excellent option for properties that must meet rigorous CIP standards for multi-factor authentication."

"The high-security requirements of the utility sector, as dictated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, make Iris-on-the-Move an ideal solution for identity verification and authentication. It combines unparalleled accuracy with a seamless, touchless user experience that satisfies the needs of all stakeholders," said Bobby Varma, Princeton Identity CEO and Co-Founder.

A case study of ConEdison's deployment of PI's Iris-on-the-Move is available online http://bit.ly/3TvWbmH

About Princeton Identity

Princeton Identity offers the fastest, simplest and most secure biometric security system on the market. Leading the revolution toward a more intuitive, efficient and natural security experience that keeps people and business moving, Princeton Identity uses iris recognition and other biometric technology to enable businesses, governments and global organizations to streamline identity management, resulting in improved safety and protection. Formerly a division of SRI International, Princeton Identity was established as an independent venture in August 2016. For more information, visit http://princetonidentity.com/.

About Con Edison

Con Edison is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. [NYSE: ED], one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $14 billion in annual revenues and $66 billion in assets. The utility delivers electricity, natural gas and steam, and serves 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County. For financial, operations and customer service information, visit conEd.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY49674&sd=2023-03-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/princeton-identitys-iris-on-the-move-supports-con-edisons-compliance-with-cip-standards-for-multi-factor-authentication-301778953.html

SOURCE Princeton Identity

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY49674&Transmission_Id=202303231000PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY49674&DateId=20230323
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.