PR Newswire

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX Minerals Inc. (the "Company") posted a strategy update on its website, https://phxmin.com/investors/presentations, highlighting the Company's financial performance since adopting its mineral-only strategy in January 2020. The investor presentation illustrates the strategic rationale and financial advantages of the Company's current strategy.

About PHX Minerals Inc.

PHX Minerals (NYSE: PHX) is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core focus areas. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and Arkansas. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com.

